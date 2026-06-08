To,

The Members of,

IRIS Business Services Limited.

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IRIS Business Services Limited (the Company ), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Standalone Statement of Profit And Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (the Standalone Financial Statements ).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( Ind AS ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ( SAs ) specified under section 143(10) of the Act

6.

and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to Note No. 5 (a) to the Standalone Financial Statements, which describes that the liabilities of IRIS Business Services LLC (the Subsidiary ) exceeds the total assets as at the reporting date. Pursuant to the business plans of the Subsidiary and the continued financial support from the Company, the investment in Subsidiary is measured at cost. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from Long Term Contracts: Our audit procedures include as under: Long Term Contracts with Customers include contracts with \u2022 Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and services components which include software development, controls implemented by the Company for recording and maintenance, implementation, and licensing of software computing revenue and the associated contract assets, products. Certain contracts include rights to access to platforms unearned and deferred revenue balances. offered by the company and support services. \u2022 Examination of Selective Contracts and performing our The recognition and measurement of revenue from such analysis of identification of performance obligation, criteria contracts is complex and involves application of several key of satisfaction of performance obligation and determination judgments and estimates such as identification of multiple the expected revenue to be recognized and reconciling with performance obligations embedded in the contracts, determination and allocation of transaction price to each amount recognized in the books of accounts. component of services or performance obligation and \u2022 Assessment of expected cost of completion considered by determination of expected cost of completion these contracts the company vide inquires to management and examination at each reporting date. of service details considered as component of expected cost. Analysis of assumption used and inquiring of expected variation Also, such contracts require assessment of foreseeable losses and assessment of contract being onerous in nature. or possible changes to expected cost of completion. \u2022 Examination of underlying details/records of cost incurred which includes tracing of expenditure incurred for each project. \u2022 Performing analytical procedure to identify any unusual deviation and inquiring rationale for such deviation.

Other Information

7. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor s report.

8. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

9. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

10. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

11. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit logs; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

12. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

13. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

14. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

15. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

15.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

15.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

15.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

15.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

15.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial

Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

16. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

17. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

18. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

19. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

20. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

20.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

20.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

20.3. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

20.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder.

20.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors,

none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

20.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B .

20.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

21. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s

Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the

best of our information and according to the explanations given

to us:

21.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 33

(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

21.2. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note No. 33 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

21.3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

21.4. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

21.5. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

21.6. Based on such audit procedures, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under paragraphs 21.4 and 21.5 contain any material misstatement.

21.7. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year, accordingly compliance with section 123 of the Act by the Company is not applicable.

21.8. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Soorej Kombaht

Partner

Place: Navi Mumbai ICAI Membership No.: 164366

Date: 14 May 2025 UDIN: 25164366BMNUNA7735

(Referred to in paragraph 19 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ( PPE ) and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not possess any such immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) which are not held in the name of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of

our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is engaged in the business of providing

services in connection with eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) and eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) conversions and consultancy, Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Services (DaaS) and Software products. The Company does not hold any inventory, hence physical verification of inventory and reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in equity instruments of Subsidiary and units of mutual fund. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. During the year under report, the Company has granted unsecured advances in nature of loan to employees, the details of which are mentioned in the following table:

Amount in Thousands - T

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others (Employees) - - - 2,185 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others (Employees) - - - 358

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided to employees are not prejudicial to the Company s interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided to employees.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither loans or advances in nature of loans have been renewed or extended nor any fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or given any guarantee or provided any securities as covered under the provisions of section 185. In respect of the investments made by the Company, provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service

tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues under Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

(Amount in thousands - R )

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Employee \u2019 s Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 174 FY 2005 to FY 2007 Honorable High Court of Bombay Nil

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in

repayment of loans or other borrowings to banks, or in the payment of interest thereon. The Company has not taken any loan from Financial Institutions, government or from debenture holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2025.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public

offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act in connection with the funds raised through preferential allotment/ private placement of shares/fully/partially/ optionally convertible debentures and the same have been utilised for the purposes for which they were raised, though idle/ surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were gainfully invested in liquid assets payable on demand.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ( CIC ) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion there is no core investment Company within the Group as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when

they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing projects.

xxi. In our opinion, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order does not apply to the Standalone Financial Statements.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Soorej Kombaht

Partner

Place: Navi Mumbai ICAI Membership No: 164366

Date: 14 May 2025 UDIN: 25164366BMNUNA7735

(Referred to in paragraph 20.6 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with

reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial

Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ).

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of IRIS Business Services Limited (the Company ) as at March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note ).

Management s responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor s responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing ( SA ), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

7. A company s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls

with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate

because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Soorej Kombaht

Partner

Place: Navi Mumbai ICAI Membership No.: 164366

Date: 14 May 2025 UDIN: 25164366BMNUNA7735