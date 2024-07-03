Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹235
Prev. Close₹237
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.93
Day's High₹242
Day's Low₹235
52 Week's High₹426.95
52 Week's Low₹203
Book Value₹96.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)494.36
P/E35.33
EPS6.7
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.54
19.36
19.36
19.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.08
24.09
15.09
11.57
Net Worth
77.62
43.45
34.45
30.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
56.15
53.93
48.88
34.9
yoy growth (%)
4.1
10.34
40.03
28.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.98
-28.93
-26.25
-18.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.28
4.22
1.58
-5.26
Depreciation
-5.21
-6.26
-6.16
-4.48
Tax paid
-0.61
0.52
-0.08
0.42
Working capital
5.9
2.98
1.54
12.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.1
10.34
40.03
28.47
Op profit growth
-42.44
37.07
1,006.16
-117.22
EBIT growth
-60.62
89.25
-195.62
-63.8
Net profit growth
-85.77
214.98
-130.82
-51.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
128.5
109.68
102.3
73.57
61.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
128.5
109.68
102.3
73.57
61.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
122.08
2.52
0.66
1.33
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Agarwala
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Balachandran Krishnan
Executive Director
Deepta Rangarajan
Whole Time Director & CTO
Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Mukherjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Venkatramani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Haseeb A Drabu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santohkumar Sharma
T-231 Tower 2 3rd Floor Vashi,
International Infotech Park,
Maharashtra - 400703
Tel: 91-022-67231000
Website: http://www.irisbusiness.com
Email: cs@irisbusiness.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed ...
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Reports by IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd
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