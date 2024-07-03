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IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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240.35
(1.41%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:04:06 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open235
  • Day's High242
  • 52 Wk High426.95
  • Prev. Close237
  • Day's Low235
  • 52 Wk Low 203
  • Turnover (lac)1.93
  • P/E35.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.2
  • EPS6.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)494.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹235

Prev. Close

₹237

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.93

Day's High

₹242

Day's Low

₹235

52 Week's High

₹426.95

52 Week's Low

₹203

Book Value

₹96.2

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

494.36

P/E

35.33

EPS

6.7

Divi. Yield

0

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.63%

Non-Promoter- 14.94%

Institutions: 14.93%

Non-Institutions: 50.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.54

19.36

19.36

19.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.08

24.09

15.09

11.57

Net Worth

77.62

43.45

34.45

30.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

56.15

53.93

48.88

34.9

yoy growth (%)

4.1

10.34

40.03

28.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.98

-28.93

-26.25

-18.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.28

4.22

1.58

-5.26

Depreciation

-5.21

-6.26

-6.16

-4.48

Tax paid

-0.61

0.52

-0.08

0.42

Working capital

5.9

2.98

1.54

12.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.1

10.34

40.03

28.47

Op profit growth

-42.44

37.07

1,006.16

-117.22

EBIT growth

-60.62

89.25

-195.62

-63.8

Net profit growth

-85.77

214.98

-130.82

-51.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

128.5

109.68

102.3

73.57

61.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

128.5

109.68

102.3

73.57

61.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

122.08

2.52

0.66

1.33

0.74

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Agarwala

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Balachandran Krishnan

Executive Director

Deepta Rangarajan

Whole Time Director & CTO

Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Mukherjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Venkatramani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Haseeb A Drabu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santohkumar Sharma

Registered Office

T-231 Tower 2 3rd Floor Vashi,

International Infotech Park,

Maharashtra - 400703

Tel: 91-022-67231000

Website: http://www.irisbusiness.com

Email: cs@irisbusiness.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

IRIS Business Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as IRISBusiness.com (India) Private Limited at Mumbai Maharashtra on October 03, 2000. The name of the Company was changed ...
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Reports by IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹240.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd is ₹494.36 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd is 35.33 and 2.43 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd is ₹203 and ₹426.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd?

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.50%, 3 Years at 43.38%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at -22.41%, 3 Month at -3.81% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.63 %
Institutions - 14.93 %
Public - 50.43 %

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