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IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

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241.4
(1.86%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:32:49 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.54

19.36

19.36

19.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.08

24.09

15.09

11.57

Net Worth

77.62

43.45

34.45

30.79

Minority Interest

Debt

4.3

6.47

5.71

6.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

81.92

49.92

40.16

37.42

Fixed Assets

20.59

15.57

15.13

17.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.92

2.61

2.61

2.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.15

1.15

0

0

Networking Capital

10.31

20

16.56

11.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

28.7

20.97

23.54

14.85

Debtor Days

96.52

Other Current Assets

22.24

25.2

21.86

19.07

Sundry Creditors

-2.84

-2.37

-1.05

-1.58

Creditor Days

10.27

Other Current Liabilities

-37.79

-23.8

-27.79

-20.53

Cash

25.96

10.58

5.87

5.41

Total Assets

81.93

49.91

40.17

37.42

IRIS Business : related Articles

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