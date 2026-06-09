IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.54
19.36
19.36
19.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.08
24.09
15.09
11.57
Net Worth
77.62
43.45
34.45
30.79
Minority Interest
Debt
4.3
6.47
5.71
6.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.92
49.92
40.16
37.42
Fixed Assets
20.59
15.57
15.13
17.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.92
2.61
2.61
2.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
1.15
0
0
Networking Capital
10.31
20
16.56
11.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
28.7
20.97
23.54
14.85
Debtor Days
96.52
Other Current Assets
22.24
25.2
21.86
19.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.84
-2.37
-1.05
-1.58
Creditor Days
10.27
Other Current Liabilities
-37.79
-23.8
-27.79
-20.53
Cash
25.96
10.58
5.87
5.41
Total Assets
81.93
49.91
40.17
37.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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