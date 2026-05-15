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IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

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237.65
(0.27%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

IRIS Business CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 May 20268 May 2026
IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for The Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026. We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting held on 15 May 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2026. We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting regarding incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
IRIS Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
IRIS Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20252 Jul 2025
We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 02, 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 02, 2025, for acquisition of balance 48.99% stake in IRIS Logix Solutions Private Limited.
Board Meeting20 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting

IRIS Business: Related News

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