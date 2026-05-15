Board Meeting 15 May 2026 8 May 2026

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for The Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026. We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting held on 15 May 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2026. We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting regarding incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

IRIS Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

IRIS Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025

We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 02, 2025. We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 02, 2025, for acquisition of balance 48.99% stake in IRIS Logix Solutions Private Limited.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025