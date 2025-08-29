|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2025
|13 Aug 2025
|The Board approved convening the 25th AGM of the Company on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEB We hereby inform that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall be closed from September 17, 2025, till September 23, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.08.2025) We hereby submit the proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2025)
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
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