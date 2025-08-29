The Board approved convening the 25th AGM of the Company on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEB We hereby inform that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall be closed from September 17, 2025, till September 23, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.08.2025) We hereby submit the proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2025)