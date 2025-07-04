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iSERA Lifesciences Ltd Company Summary

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126.65
(2.00%)
Jun 29, 2026|08:46:00 PM

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd Summary

Covidh Technologies Limited Limited was formerly incorporated on January 27, 1993 as Lordven Technologies Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Lordven Technologies Limited to Aptus Industries Limited in 2011-12 and again to Covidh Technologies Limited effective 21st April, 2014. Company is engaged into IT/ITES business.

The entire Indian IT services industry was challenging in 2010-2011. With customer IT spending staying mostly flat or showing a decline, the focus among client organizations was on driving efficiencies into their existing IT systems, and pursue projects that higher levels of guaranteed return on investments and quicker payback.In 2012-13, the Company purchased 100% shareholding in Netocol Systems and Solutions Private Limited and it became a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The breadth and depth of Covidh domain and technology expertise has been built through customer relationships, investments in people and continuous investments in new technologies.

The Company has been steadily expanding customer base, infrastructure, service lines and industries. The growth momentum of the Company is in delivering strong ?nancial results, attract top domestic talent, win the new customers and strengthens existing customer relationships.In 2021-22, no operating activity was taken place due to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 for liquidation and a petition under Sec.9of Indian Bankruptcy Code, 2016 at National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad.In 2025, Company completed the proceedings of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 for liquidation at National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad, making Mr Ganapa Narsi Reddy as the Promoter of the Company. As part of the implementation of the approved Resolution Plan, 3,00,000 equity shares were allotted to Mr.

Ganapa Narsi Reddy on a preferential basis, comprising 92.75% of the total issued and subscribed equity share capital of the Company.
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