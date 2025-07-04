Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹126.65
Prev. Close₹124.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹126.65
Day's Low₹126.65
52 Week's High₹124.17
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹9.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.5
P/E400.55
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.42
-0.54
-0.42
-0.31
Net Worth
-0.1
-0.22
-0.12
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.13
28.91
21.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.62
35.4
-16.23
Raw materials
-0.04
-2.11
-28.2
-19.79
As % of sales
0
98.96
97.53
92.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.39
0.04
0.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Working capital
-4.57
-1.5
0.69
0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-92.62
35.4
-16.23
Op profit growth
242.34
-111.77
2.85
117.41
EBIT growth
12.51
-156.58
29.62
95.49
Net profit growth
-47.67
-1,190.38
679.44
-100.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
25.69
33.57
11.06
35.86
25.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.69
33.57
11.06
35.86
25.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,095.6
|14.52
|7,58,206.42
|14,526
|5.25
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,041.4
|14.09
|4,22,556.26
|7,975
|4.61
|38,641
|199.32
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,101.45
|23.95
|2,98,896.64
|-900
|4.91
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
175
|15.19
|1,83,812.12
|3,037.1
|6.28
|18,362.8
|60.62
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,436.65
|34.95
|1,40,800.03
|541.3
|3.55
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Independent Non Executive Director / MD
Jaishree Babulal Jain
Executive Director
Jitendra Prabhakar Nene
Independent Non Exe. Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rinku Saini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepakshi
No 4 Kumar Prestige Point,
238 Shujrawar Peth,
Maharashtra - 500033
Tel: 91-040-64643093
Website: http://www.covidh.co.in
Email: cscovidh@gmail.com; info@covidh.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Covidh Technologies Limited Limited was formerly incorporated on January 27, 1993 as Lordven Technologies Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Lordven Technologies Limited to Aptus Indust...
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