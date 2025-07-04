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iSERA Lifesciences Ltd Share Price Live

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126.65
(2.00%)
Jun 29, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

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  • Open126.65
  • Day's High126.65
  • 52 Wk High124.17
  • Prev. Close124.17
  • Day's Low126.65
  • 52 Wk Low 1.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E400.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.8
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹126.65

Prev. Close

₹124.17

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹126.65

Day's Low

₹126.65

52 Week's High

₹124.17

52 Week's Low

₹1.9

Book Value

₹9.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

106.5

P/E

400.55

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2025

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11 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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16 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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iSERA Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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iSERA Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Jun, 2026|07:19 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.62%

Non-Promoter- 41.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.32

0.32

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.42

-0.54

-0.42

-0.31

Net Worth

-0.1

-0.22

-0.12

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.13

28.91

21.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.62

35.4

-16.23

Raw materials

-0.04

-2.11

-28.2

-19.79

As % of sales

0

98.96

97.53

92.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.39

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

-0.03

Working capital

-4.57

-1.5

0.69

0.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-92.62

35.4

-16.23

Op profit growth

242.34

-111.77

2.85

117.41

EBIT growth

12.51

-156.58

29.62

95.49

Net profit growth

-47.67

-1,190.38

679.44

-100.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

25.69

33.57

11.06

35.86

25.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.69

33.57

11.06

35.86

25.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.07

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,095.6

14.527,58,206.4214,5265.2558,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,041.4

14.094,22,556.267,9754.6138,641199.32

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,101.45

23.952,98,896.64-9004.9112,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

175

15.191,83,812.123,037.16.2818,362.860.62

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,436.65

34.951,40,800.03541.33.5512,956.5221.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT iSERA Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Independent Non Executive Director / MD

Jaishree Babulal Jain

Executive Director

Jitendra Prabhakar Nene

Independent Non Exe. Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rinku Saini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepakshi

Registered Office

No 4 Kumar Prestige Point,

238 Shujrawar Peth,

Maharashtra - 500033

Tel: 91-040-64643093

Website: http://www.covidh.co.in

Email: cscovidh@gmail.com; info@covidh.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Covidh Technologies Limited Limited was formerly incorporated on January 27, 1993 as Lordven Technologies Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Lordven Technologies Limited to Aptus Indust...
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Reports by iSERA Lifesciences Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the iSERA Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The iSERA Lifesciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd is ₹106.50 Cr. as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd is 400.55 and 12.66 as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a iSERA Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹124.17 as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd?

iSERA Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 181.70%, 3 Years at 348.10%, 1 Year at 6139.70%, 6 Month at 675.58%, 3 Month at 134.19% and 1 Month at 60.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of iSERA Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.37 %

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