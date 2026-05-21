Board Meeting 11 Jun 2026 11 Jun 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of iSERA Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as Covidh Technologies Limited) was held on Wednesday, June 11, 2026. The following businesses were transacted at the aforesaid Board Meeting:

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 15 May 2026

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026. We hereby submitted Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, the 21st day of May, 2026 held via video conferencing which commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:40 P.M., considered and approved inter-alia: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026, in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Independent Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 3. Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 for Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2026. Revised outcome of the board meeting for discussing and approving the financial results for the year ended 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2026)

Board Meeting 21 Apr 2026 15 Apr 2026

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of iSERA Lifesciences Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday April 20 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares of the Company on a private placement basis along with other business matters. This is with reference to our prior intimation dated April 15, 2026, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of iSERA Lifesciences Limited (Formerly known as Covidh Technologies Limited) scheduled to be held today, i.e., Monday, April 20, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares of the Company on a private placement basis, along with other business matters. We wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting has been deferred due to the requirement of additional time for completion of certain procedural and documentation-related formalities in connection with the proposed preferential issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.04.2026) Pursuant to our prior intimation dated April 15, 2026 and deferment intimation dated April 20, 2026, and in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) read with SEBI Master Circular No. HO/49/14/14(7)/2025-CFD-POD2/I/3762/2026 dated January 30, 2026, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of iSERA Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as Covidh Technologies Limited) (the Company) was held today, i.e., Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. A1-1202, 12th Floor, Boulevard Tower, Phase-2, CTS No. 11, Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, Camp, Pune - 411001, Maharashtra, wherein the Board of Directors, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: Revised Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of iSERA Lifesciences Limited (Formerly known as Covidh Technologies Limited) (the Company) pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.04.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Registered Office of the Company, wherein the Board, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters. Revision in Outcome of Board Meeting - Shifting of Registered Office Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Registered Office of the Company, wherein the Board, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/03/2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited standalone financials of the Company for Quarter ending December 2025. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 10th day of February, 2026, via video conferencing, which commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M., considered and approved inter alia: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025, in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025. We are hereby submitting the un-audited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 and any other business approved by chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.11.2025 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Thursday, the 13th day of November, 2025 via video conferencing and concluded at 04:30 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. The Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025, in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Independent Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

This refers to our earlier disclosure dated October 16, 2025, regarding rights issue of up to 80,85,550 (Eighty Lakhs Eighty-Five Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty) fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ?10 each of the Company for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 808.56 Lakhs (the Rights Issue).

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated Friday October 03 2025 wherein the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Rights Issue of Equity Shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 808.56 Lakhs we wish to inform you that the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company will be sought on Thursday October 09 2025 to fix record date price entitlement ratio etc in relation to the Rights Issue as approved by the Board of the Company subject to receipt of approvals by stock exchange or such other regulatory authorities as may be required. This is with reference to our prior intimation dated October 03, 2025, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of Covidh Technologies Limited scheduled to be held today, i.e., Thursday, October 09, 2025, to consider and approve matters relating to the Rights Issue, including fixation of the record date, issue price, entitlement ratio, etc. We wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting has been deferred due to the delay in receipt of the In-Principle Approval from BSE Limited for the proposed Rights Issue. The Board shall consider and approve the aforesaid matters once the In-Principle Approval is received from the Exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025) In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 03, 2025, and subsequent deferment notice dated October 09, 2025, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Covidh Technologies Limited (the Company) was duly held today, i.e., Thursday, October 16, 2025, to consider and approve matters relating to the proposed Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has, inter-alia, approved the terms and details in relation to the Rights Issue: Revised outcomeof the Board Meeting held on October 16, 2025 In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 03, 2025, and subsequent deferment notice dated October 09, 2025, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Covidh Technologies Limited (the Company) was duly held today, i.e., Thursday, October 16, 2025, to consider and approve matters relating to the proposed Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has, inter-alia, approved the terms and details in relation to the Rights Issue: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.10.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2025 29 Sep 2025

Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 03 2025 to consider inter-alia the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or other securities of the Company through a rights issue and/or any other permissible mode as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and as may be deemed appropriate by the Company for its accelerated growth. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. October 03, 2025, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares of face value ?10 each by way of rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 808.56 Lakhs, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently), subject to receipt of statutory / regulatory approvals in accordance with the amended SEBI (Issuer of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Amendment Regulations, 2025 (the SEBI ICDR Regulations) and other applicable regulations and subject to necessary approvals as may be required. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.10.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2025 10 Sep 2025

We Hereby inform the stakeholders that Ms. Deepakshi has been appointed as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 09.10.2025

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025