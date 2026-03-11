Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Registered Office of the Company, wherein the Board, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters . Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as EGM) of the Members of Covidh Technologies Limited will be held on Thursday, 2nd day of April, 2026 at 12:00 P.M., through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) . In accordance with the applicable laws and circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the said notice is being sent to all the members whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners as on cut-off date i.e. Thursday, 06th March, 2026.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2026) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 , we hereby submit the proceedings of the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Covidh Technologies Limited (the Company) for the Financial Year 2026-27, held on Thursday, April 02, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.04.2026) We wish to inform that the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, April 02, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). In this regard, please find attached herewith the following: 1. Voting Results of the resolutions proposed at the EGM in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed as Annexure-I. 2. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, enclosed as Annexure-II. We wish to inform that the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, April 02, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). In this regard, please find attached herewith the following: 1. Voting Results of the resolutions proposed at the EGM in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed as Annexure-I. 2. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, enclosed as Annexure-II. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2026)