25:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (534920) RECORD DATE 24.102025 PURPOSE Issue of 25 (TWENTY-FIVE) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/10/2025 DR-742/2025-2026 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2025)