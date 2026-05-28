Board Meeting 28 May 2026 11 May 2026

Audited Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2026 28 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th March, 2026.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2026 21 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21st March, 2026.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Period ended 31st December 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 03/02/2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2025 22 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 20th September, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025

Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th August 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 9 Jul 2025