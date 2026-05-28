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Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

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61.38
(-0.08%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ishan Dyes & Ch. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202611 May 2026
Audited Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair
Board Meeting28 Mar 202628 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th March, 2026.
Board Meeting21 Mar 202621 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21st March, 2026.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Period ended 31st December 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting3 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 03/02/2026.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202522 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 20th September, 2025.
Board Meeting12 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th August 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting16 Jul 20259 Jul 2025
Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares Warrants or such other Securities which may or may not be Convertible into Equity Shares of the Company or any other eligible Securities on a preferential / rights or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate and deem fit in the interest of the Company subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals as may be applicable. 2. To consider Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential Amendment in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals as may be applicable. Outcome of Board meeting dated 16th July, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2025)

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