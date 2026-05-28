|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Audited Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2026
|28 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th March, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2026
|21 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21st March, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Period ended 31st December 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|3 Feb 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 03/02/2026.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2025
|22 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 20th September, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th August 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2025
|9 Jul 2025
|Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares Warrants or such other Securities which may or may not be Convertible into Equity Shares of the Company or any other eligible Securities on a preferential / rights or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate and deem fit in the interest of the Company subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals as may be applicable. 2. To consider Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential Amendment in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals as may be applicable. Outcome of Board meeting dated 16th July, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.