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Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

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61.38
(-0.08%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.7
  • Day's High61.74
  • 52 Wk High83.37
  • Prev. Close61.43
  • Day's Low58.7
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)2.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)167.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹58.7

Prev. Close

₹61.43

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.64

Day's High

₹61.74

Day's Low

₹58.7

52 Week's High

₹83.37

52 Week's Low

₹39

Book Value

₹49.61

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

167.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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16 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.47%

Non-Promoter- 61.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.97

20.97

20.97

23.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.9

81.84

81.8

62.57

Net Worth

103.87

102.81

102.77

85.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.75

80.14

72.14

66.74

yoy growth (%)

2

11.08

8.1

8.61

Raw materials

-38.37

-44.97

-44.78

-35.04

As % of sales

46.93

56.11

62.07

52.5

Employee costs

-7.87

-7.17

-5.22

-5.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.22

10.23

5.37

9.82

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.77

-0.84

-1.54

Tax paid

-4.41

-2.02

-2.56

-4.22

Working capital

16.43

7.78

-2.65

6.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2

11.08

8.1

8.61

Op profit growth

71.41

94.81

-52.32

73.81

EBIT growth

64.45

80.02

-43.48

73.46

Net profit growth

56.03

144.05

-39.95

44.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Piyushbhai N Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel

Executive Director

Mirali Hemantbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ronakbhai Y Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darshan Bipinchandra Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Apexa Ajaykumar Panchal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirmal Tiwari

Registered Office

18 GIDC Estate,

Phase - 1 Vatsva,

Gujarat - 382445

Tel: 91-79-25832144/25833643

Website: http://www.ishandyes.com

Email: ishandyes@yahoo.com; ishan@ishandyes.com

Registrar Office

10 Aram Apartment,

12 Sampatrao Colony, Alkapuri,

Vadodara-390007

Tel: 91-265-2339397

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsltdbaroda@gmail.com

Summary

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Limited was incorporated in 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment...
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Reports by Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹167.59 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹39 and ₹83.37 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.37%, 6 Month at -3.60%, 3 Month at 9.00% and 1 Month at -0.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.85 %

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