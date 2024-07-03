Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorChemicals
Open₹58.7
Prev. Close₹61.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.64
Day's High₹61.74
Day's Low₹58.7
52 Week's High₹83.37
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹49.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)167.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.97
20.97
20.97
23.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.9
81.84
81.8
62.57
Net Worth
103.87
102.81
102.77
85.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.75
80.14
72.14
66.74
yoy growth (%)
2
11.08
8.1
8.61
Raw materials
-38.37
-44.97
-44.78
-35.04
As % of sales
46.93
56.11
62.07
52.5
Employee costs
-7.87
-7.17
-5.22
-5.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.22
10.23
5.37
9.82
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.77
-0.84
-1.54
Tax paid
-4.41
-2.02
-2.56
-4.22
Working capital
16.43
7.78
-2.65
6.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2
11.08
8.1
8.61
Op profit growth
71.41
94.81
-52.32
73.81
EBIT growth
64.45
80.02
-43.48
73.46
Net profit growth
56.03
144.05
-39.95
44.18
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Piyushbhai N Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel
Executive Director
Mirali Hemantbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ronakbhai Y Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darshan Bipinchandra Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Apexa Ajaykumar Panchal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirmal Tiwari
18 GIDC Estate,
Phase - 1 Vatsva,
Gujarat - 382445
Tel: 91-79-25832144/25833643
Website: http://www.ishandyes.com
Email: ishandyes@yahoo.com; ishan@ishandyes.com
10 Aram Apartment,
12 Sampatrao Colony, Alkapuri,
Vadodara-390007
Tel: 91-265-2339397
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcsltdbaroda@gmail.com
Summary
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Limited was incorporated in 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment...
Read More
Reports by Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.