|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Jul 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|Convening of 01/2025-26 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 01:00 PM IST, through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to seek the approval of the members of the Company and approval of Notice calling EGM. The notice of the said EGM and other related details shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Ishan dyes and Chemicals Limited (the Company) to be held on 14th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025) We are Submitting herewith Proceedings of 01/2025-26 Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on 14th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
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