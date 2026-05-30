|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|Jagsonpal Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 to fix the date and time for the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and other matters.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Jagsonpal Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and other matters Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2025
|13 Oct 2025
|Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2025 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17/10/2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Aug 2025
|18 Aug 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting.
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2025
|4 Jul 2025
|Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th July 2025 Purpose of the meeting has been revised This Corrigendum is being submitted in continuation of letter dated 04th July 2025 intimating the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 11th July 2025, to rectify the period of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter to be read as 30th June 2025 instead of 30 July 2025 at all places wherever appearing. Rest all matters remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.07.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11 July 2025 Integrated Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.07.2025) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2025 with respect to unsigned cover letter for the said outcome was inadvertently submitted with BSE ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2025)
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