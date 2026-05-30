iifl-logo

Jagsonpal Services Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
53.95
(3.15%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jagsonpal Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202620 May 2026
Jagsonpal Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 to fix the date and time for the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and other matters.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Jagsonpal Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and other matters Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202513 Oct 2025
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2025 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17/10/2025)
Board Meeting18 Aug 202518 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board meeting.
Board Meeting11 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th July 2025 Purpose of the meeting has been revised This Corrigendum is being submitted in continuation of letter dated 04th July 2025 intimating the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 11th July 2025, to rectify the period of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter to be read as 30th June 2025 instead of 30 July 2025 at all places wherever appearing. Rest all matters remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.07.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11 July 2025 Integrated Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.07.2025) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2025 with respect to unsigned cover letter for the said outcome was inadvertently submitted with BSE ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2025)

Jagsonpal Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagsonpal Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.