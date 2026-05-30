Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th July 2025 Purpose of the meeting has been revised This Corrigendum is being submitted in continuation of letter dated 04th July 2025 intimating the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 11th July 2025, to rectify the period of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter to be read as 30th June 2025 instead of 30 July 2025 at all places wherever appearing. Rest all matters remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.07.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11 July 2025 Integrated Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.07.2025) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2025 with respect to unsigned cover letter for the said outcome was inadvertently submitted with BSE ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2025)