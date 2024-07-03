Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹53.95
Prev. Close₹52.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹53.95
Day's Low₹53.69
52 Week's High₹83
52 Week's Low₹44.92
Book Value₹6.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.21
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.07
-4.54
-4.89
-4.83
Net Worth
16.14
0.96
0.61
0.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.51
-0.33
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Chief Financial Officer
Karthik Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dr. Shailendra Naidu Somarouthu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rodney Stuart Pearce
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sugandhi Krishnan Iyer
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Ramachandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Soni
Level 3B DLF Centre Sansad Mar,
g Connaught Place,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jagsonpal.co.in
Email: jagsonpalfinance@gmail.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Jagsonpal Services Limited was initially incorporated as Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Private Limited, as Private limited company on February 20, 1991. The Company was subsequently changed into a Publi...
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Reports by Jagsonpal Services Ltd
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