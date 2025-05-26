To The Members of M/S.JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of M/S. JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD (“the Company”), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and profit (including other comprehensive income), its statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

Key audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys current ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude thon material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Company has no branch office and hence the company is not required to conduct an audit under section 143 (8) of the Act;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash flow statement, and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations that needs to be disclosed in Financial Statements.

ii. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the Company does not have any long-term contracts, including derivatives, for which provisions for material foreseeable losses need to be provided.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For M/s Jain Vinay & Associates

Vishnu Kumar Sodhani Membership No: 403919 Firm Reg No: 0006649W Date: 26/05/2025 UDIN:25403919BMMNRN5379

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

The ‘Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of fixed assets.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company does not have any intangible assets, so this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, fixed assets are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the locations which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the management during the year physically verified the fixed assets at certain locations and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, there are no immovable properties in the name of the company and hence the clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Hence, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence, the provisions of this sub- clause are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company does not have any inventory, so this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

(iii) (a)According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company has not granted loan to a company during the year. i. No such loans were granted to the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based upon the records produced before us we are of the opinion that the loans granted, and investments made are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us the schedule of repayment of the principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us no amount of principle or interest as stipulated is overdue for more than 90 days. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us the loans granted have not fallen due during the year and hence has not been extended or renewed, hence this clause is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based upon the records produced before us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand with or without specifying any terms per period of repayment hence clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us we are ofthe opinionthatin respect ofloans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Hence, the provisions of this clause in not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The companys turnover for the immediately preceding financial year is well within the limits laid down in section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as of 31st March,2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, no disputed amounts are payable in the case of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records provided to us, the company has not taken loans from any lender whatsoever. Hence this clause is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, we are of the opinion that term loans taken by the company have been applied for the purpose for which loans have been obtained. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not raised any short-term loans during the year. Hence, the provision of this sub-clause is not applicable to the company. (e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer and by way of any term loan. Hence, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account carried in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, either noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management. (b) No report has been filed under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, no complaints about the whistle-blower have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provision of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The company is required & has appointed an internal auditor. The report of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit has been considered.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons

24 connected with its directors and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records produced before us the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records produced before us, the Company is yet to conduct Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records produced before us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, (d) There is no group company /Core Investment Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the company has incurred cash losses for F.Y. 2024-2025.

(xviii) There has been resignation of statutory auditors during the year. However, no objections, issues or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists regarding companys capability of meeting its liabilities payable within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, as and when they fall due.

(xx)

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in relation to other than ongoing projects. Hence the provisions of this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in relation to ongoing projects. Hence the provisions of this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks made by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For M/s Jain Vinay & Associates

Vishnu Kumar Sodhani Membership No: 403919 Firm Reg No: 0006649W Date: 26/05/2025 UDIN: 25403919BMMNRN5379

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

OPINION

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”).

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M/s Jain Vinay & Associates

Vishnu Kumar Sodhani Membership No: 403919 Firm Reg No: 0006649W Date: 26/05/2025 UDIN: 25403919BMMNRN5379