Jet Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.01
4.19
2.1
2.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.86
1.47
3.5
3.45
Net Worth
17.87
5.66
5.6
5.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.44
0.69
0.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.3
6.1
6.29
5.93
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.08
0.09
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.44
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
7.73
5.96
5.8
5.59
Inventories
1.8
2.17
2.23
1.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.52
0.72
0.69
0.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.78
4.19
4.04
4.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.1
-0.19
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.28
-1.02
-0.97
-0.65
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.38
0.22
Total Assets
18.29
6.11
6.29
5.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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