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Jet Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

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11.83
(-4.98%)
May 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.01

4.19

2.1

2.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.86

1.47

3.5

3.45

Net Worth

17.87

5.66

5.6

5.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.44

0.69

0.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.3

6.1

6.29

5.93

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.08

0.09

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.44

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

7.73

5.96

5.8

5.59

Inventories

1.8

2.17

2.23

1.97

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.52

0.72

0.69

0.35

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.78

4.19

4.04

4.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.1

-0.19

-0.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.28

-1.02

-0.97

-0.65

Cash

0.05

0.07

0.38

0.22

Total Assets

18.29

6.11

6.29

5.93

Jet Infraventure : related Articles

No Record Found

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