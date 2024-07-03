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SectorRealty
Open₹11.83
Prev. Close₹12.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹11.83
Day's Low₹11.83
52 Week's High₹22.14
52 Week's Low₹9.95
Book Value₹17.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.05
P/E394.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.01
4.19
2.1
2.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.86
1.47
3.5
3.45
Net Worth
17.87
5.66
5.6
5.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.43
2.32
2.53
yoy growth (%)
-65.63
-81.21
-8.22
-63.8
Raw materials
-0.03
0.08
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
24.95
18.72
0.49
1.79
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.84
-0.91
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.43
0.17
0.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.03
-0.05
-0.08
Working capital
-0.21
-0.67
-1.19
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.63
-81.21
-8.22
-63.8
Op profit growth
-22.45
89.71
257.21
-147.09
EBIT growth
-20.45
-151.54
-17.54
-7.24
Net profit growth
-3.91
-448.9
-10.07
-57.74
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Rahul Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipesh Maru
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirav Modi
Non Executive Director
Niddhi Shah
Off No 1 Nandanvan Busi Cen,
E-Wing Kandivali West,
Maharashtra - 400067
Tel: 91-22-28676233
Website: http://www.jetinfra.com
Email: info@jetinfra.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Furth...
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Reports by Jet Solar Ltd
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