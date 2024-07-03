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Jet Solar Ltd Share Price Live

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11.83
(-4.98%)
May 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open11.83
  • Day's High11.83
  • 52 Wk High22.14
  • Prev. Close12.45
  • Day's Low11.83
  • 52 Wk Low 9.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E394.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.49
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jet Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹11.83

Prev. Close

₹12.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.47

Day's High

₹11.83

Day's Low

₹11.83

52 Week's High

₹22.14

52 Week's Low

₹9.95

Book Value

₹17.49

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.05

P/E

394.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Jet Solar Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Jet Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Jet Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:51 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025May-2025May-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.54%

Non-Promoter- 87.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Jet Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.01

4.19

2.1

2.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.86

1.47

3.5

3.45

Net Worth

17.87

5.66

5.6

5.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.43

2.32

2.53

yoy growth (%)

-65.63

-81.21

-8.22

-63.8

Raw materials

-0.03

0.08

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

24.95

18.72

0.49

1.79

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.84

-0.91

-0.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.43

0.17

0.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.03

-0.05

-0.08

Working capital

-0.21

-0.67

-1.19

-0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.63

-81.21

-8.22

-63.8

Op profit growth

-22.45

89.71

257.21

-147.09

EBIT growth

-20.45

-151.54

-17.54

-7.24

Net profit growth

-3.91

-448.9

-10.07

-57.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

Jet Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jet Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Rahul Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipesh Maru

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirav Modi

Non Executive Director

Niddhi Shah

Registered Office

Off No 1 Nandanvan Busi Cen,

E-Wing Kandivali West,

Maharashtra - 400067

Tel: 91-22-28676233

Website: http://www.jetinfra.com

Email: info@jetinfra.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Furth...
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Reports by Jet Solar Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jet Solar Ltd share price today?

The Jet Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹14.05 Cr. as of 19 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jet Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jet Solar Ltd is 394.33 and 0.68 as of 19 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jet Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹9.95 and ₹22.14 as of 19 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Jet Solar Ltd?

Jet Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.62%, 3 Years at -10.70%, 1 Year at -38.99%, 6 Month at -12.69%, 3 Month at -27.60% and 1 Month at -14.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jet Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jet Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.45 %

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