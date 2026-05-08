Jet Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Half Year & Year Ended 31st March, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08..05.2026 to approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026 & other matters as mentioned in attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.05.2026)