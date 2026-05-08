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Jet Solar Ltd Board Meeting

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11.83
(-4.98%)
May 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jet Infraventure CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 May 20264 May 2026
Jet Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Half Year & Year Ended 31st March, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08..05.2026 to approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026 & other matters as mentioned in attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Jet Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of half year ended on 30th September 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025 to approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Jet Infraventure: Related News

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