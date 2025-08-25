AGM 30/09/2025 Newspaper Advertisement - Information to the shareholders regarding 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 and remote e-voting facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.08.2025) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025)