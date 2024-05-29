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Jet Solar Ltd EGM

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11.83
(-4.98%)
May 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jet Infraventure CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
EGM 25/06/2024 Outcome of the Board Of Directors Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 approving subject to required approvals, if any, Half Yearly & FY 31.03.2024 Accounts, Appointment & Resignation of Independent Director, Reclassification & Increase in Authorised Capital, Issue of Preferential Shares and Addition of New Object Clause. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Newspaper Advertisement with regard to information of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Scheduled on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024 and remote E-Voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024 Gist of the Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Jet Infraventure Limited held on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024)

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