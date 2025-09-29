AGM 29/09/2025 Convening the 29t Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 03:00 p.m.(IST), on Monday, September 29 2025 through Video- Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for seeking their approval and approved the draft Notice of AGM. Proceedings of 29th Annual general meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)