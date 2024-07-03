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JOJO Ltd Share Price Live

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218.05
(-0.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open222.2
  • Day's High227.95
  • 52 Wk High295
  • Prev. Close220
  • Day's Low214.3
  • 52 Wk Low 138.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.51
  • P/E127.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.91
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)751.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

JOJO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹222.2

Prev. Close

₹220

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.51

Day's High

₹227.95

Day's Low

₹214.3

52 Week's High

₹295

52 Week's Low

₹138.5

Book Value

₹25.91

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

751.85

P/E

127.51

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0

JOJO Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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31 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2025

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23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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JOJO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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JOJO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.80%

Non-Promoter- 32.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

JOJO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

35.33

22.63

9.48

9.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.02

0.03

-2.73

-2.63

Net Worth

36.35

22.66

6.75

6.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.11

0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

373.6

-80.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

6.54

40.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.1

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.02

-0.17

0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

373.6

-80.51

Op profit growth

23.59

-623.02

-116.12

688.11

EBIT growth

-99.72

-1,186.4

-25.61

137.38

Net profit growth

-99.72

-1,403.89

-25.99

901.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

24.01

4.39

4.85

0.1

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.01

4.39

4.85

0.1

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

1.52

2.07

0.05

0.13

JOJO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.05

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.12

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

965.05

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

458.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

658.5

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JOJO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Dhruvin Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sagar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manorama Jitendra shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipankar Mahto

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarjeevan Singh

E D & Wholetime Director

Raj Shah

Registered Office

812 Anand Mangal 3,

Opp Core House Ambavadi,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: 91-79-65221129

Website: http://www.mcom18.com

Email: tohealpharmachem@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

V Floor, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com

Summary

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited was incorporated on 07th June, 1995 with name Toheal Pharmachem Limited. The Company changed the name to Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in November, 2017. Initially,...
Read More

Reports by JOJO Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JOJO Ltd share price today?

The JOJO Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹218.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of JOJO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JOJO Ltd is ₹751.85 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of JOJO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JOJO Ltd is 127.51 and 8.41 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JOJO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JOJO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JOJO Ltd is ₹138.5 and ₹295 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of JOJO Ltd?

JOJO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 142.50%, 3 Years at 85.00%, 1 Year at 0.11%, 6 Month at 7.49%, 3 Month at 0.51% and 1 Month at -14.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JOJO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JOJO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.20 %

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