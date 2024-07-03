No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorEntertainment
Open₹222.2
Prev. Close₹220
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.51
Day's High₹227.95
Day's Low₹214.3
52 Week's High₹295
52 Week's Low₹138.5
Book Value₹25.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)751.85
P/E127.51
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.33
22.63
9.48
9.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.02
0.03
-2.73
-2.63
Net Worth
36.35
22.66
6.75
6.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.11
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
6.54
40.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.1
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.02
-0.17
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Op profit growth
23.59
-623.02
-116.12
688.11
EBIT growth
-99.72
-1,186.4
-25.61
137.38
Net profit growth
-99.72
-1,403.89
-25.99
901.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
24.01
4.39
4.85
0.1
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.01
4.39
4.85
0.1
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
1.52
2.07
0.05
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.05
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.12
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
965.05
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
458.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
658.5
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Dhruvin Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sagar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manorama Jitendra shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipankar Mahto
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarjeevan Singh
E D & Wholetime Director
Raj Shah
812 Anand Mangal 3,
Opp Core House Ambavadi,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: 91-79-65221129
Website: http://www.mcom18.com
Email: tohealpharmachem@gmail.com
Subramanian Building,
V Floor, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: cameo@cameoindia.com
Summary
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited was incorporated on 07th June, 1995 with name Toheal Pharmachem Limited. The Company changed the name to Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in November, 2017. Initially,...
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Reports by JOJO Ltd
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