To The Members, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 29th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with its Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025. The Management Discussion and Analysis is also included in this Report.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The highlights of the financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 are as under:

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year Ended 31.03.2025 Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2025 Year Ended 31.03.2024 Gross Sales/Income 232.82 423.36 439.23 485.05 Less Depreciation 10.64 1.10 122.93 93.64 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 129.58 368.00 (56.29) 296.98 Taxes/Deferred Taxes 29.92 92.61 109.65 63.29 Profit/(Loss) After Taxes 99.66 275.35 (165.95) 233.69 P& L Balance b/f 99.66 275.35 (165.95) 233.69 Profit/ (Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 99.66 2.58 715.00 880.94

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPA- NYS AFFAIR:

During the year under review the Standalone total income was Rs.232.82/- Lacs as compared to Rs.423.36/- Lacs of the previous Year 2023-24. The Company has provided Rs.10.64/- Lacs for depreciation. After making all necessary provisions for current year and after taking into account the current year net profit and total provisions for taxation, the surplus carried to Balance Sheet is Rs.99.66/- Lacs. The Promoters, Board of Directors and entire management team are putting their stern effort to achieve targeted turnover in the segment of infrastructure projects.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The Company is engaged in the Business of Entertainment, Produce buy and Sell of Films, Event Management. There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

4. CHANGE OF NAME:

During the year the company has not changed its name.

5. FINANCE:

The Company has not borrowed loan from any Bank during the year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2025 was Rs.24,48,07,000/-.

A) Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants:

During the year under review, the Company has made allotment of 1,50,00,000 through conversion of warrants into shares on 01st June, 2024. The new equity shares issued by the company shall rank Pari-passu with the existing shares of the company.

Further, during the year the Company has increased authorized share capital of the Company from Rs.25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty five Crores) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two crore fifty lakhs ) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Six Crores) comprising of 3,60,00,000 (Three Crore Sixty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. with the approval shareholders via extra ordinary general meeting dated September 04, 2024. Further the Company has issued 1,00,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to the persons belonging to promoter, promoter group and non-promoters of the Company with the approval shareholders via extra ordinary general meeting dated September 04, 2024 and approval for the same granted by BSE limited w.e.f. October 25, 2024.

B) Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights.

C) Issue of sweat equity shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares.

D) Issue of employee stock options:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any employee stock options.

E) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees: The Company has no scheme of provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. Hence the details under rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are not required to be disclosed.

7. UTILIZATION IN THE PROCEEDS OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE

Details of amount utilized from convertible warrants till March 31, 2025 is as follows:

Total issue size of Convertible Warrants (Rs.) Amount received per warrant Amount utilized Date of Raising Fund deviation/ variation Rs.40 Crores Rs.40/- each Rs.40 Crores 05-08-2022 Nil

8. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Director of the company has recommended final dividend of 0.5% Rs.0.05 per equity share of Rs.10/- each face value for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting.

9. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

Pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013, following Companies are the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of the Company:

Name of the Company CIN % of Shareholding 1 Sakshi Barter Private Limited U51909GJ2011PTC077317 99.99 2 Navkar Events Private Limited U92120GJ2014PTC079992 99.99 3 Jojo Global Inc. -- 100.00 4 Jojo Studios Private Limited U59111GJ2024PTC157361 99.99 5 Premier Adsworld Private Limited U73100GJ2024PTC157422 99.99

Disclosures related to the particulars of the Associate Company, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, has been made in form AOC-1 and the same is annexed to this report as Annexure-A. Further, The Company does not have any other subsidiary or joint venture Company..

10. DIRECTORS AND KMP:

a) Key Managerial Personnel:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Mr. Dhruvin Shah* Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Raj Shah@ Whole-time Director Mr. Punitkumar Bhavsar Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director^ Ms. Shruti Sharma# Company Secretary & Compliance officer Mr. Kalpan Sheth$ Managing Director

*appointed as Additional Director and Managing Director w.e.f. 26 April, 2024 and regularized appointment as Managing Director in the Annual General Meeting held on 24th October, 2024. #with effect from 23rd October, 2024 @appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 26th February, 2025 for 3 years. $resigned w.e.f. 26th April, 2024 ^resigned from the post of Executive Director w.e.f. 26th April, 2024

b) Director:

The following are the Director of the Company.

Mrs. Manorama Jitendra Shah Non-Executive-Independent Director Mr. Dipankar Bhuvneshwar Mahto Non-Executive-Independent Director Mr. Sagar Samir Shah# Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Mrs. Sonal Gandhi* Non-Executive-Independent Director* Mr. Sarjeevan Singh* Non-Executive-Independent Director* Mr. Jitendra Shah@

#

appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 26April, 2024 and regularized appointment as Executive Director in the Annual General Meeting held on 24October, 2024.

*Appointed as additional director (non-executive independent) w.e.f. 26th February, 2025. @resigned w.e.f. 26th April, 2024

c) Appointment/Re-appointment:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Dhruvin Shah (DIN: 08801616), Managing Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and he is being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

Appointment of Mrs. Sonal Gandhi and Mr. Sarjeevan Singh as an additional director (non-executive independent) w.e.f. 26th February, 2025.

d) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year, the following changes occurred in the Composition of Board Directors due to Appointments and Resignations of several Directors and KMP:

Name and Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation Mr. Dhruvin Shah, Managing Director 26/04/2024 -- Mr. Sagar Shah, Director 26/04/2024 -- Mr. Jitendra Shah, Director -- 26/04/2024 Mr. Punitkumar Bhavsar, Director -- 26/04/2024 Mr. Kalpan Sheth, Managing Director -- 26/04/2024 Ms. Divya Rathi, Company Secretary -- 24/05/2024 Ms. Himani Vora, Company Secretary 24/05/2024 -- Ms. Himani Vora, Company Secretary -- 30/09/2024 Ms. Shruti Sharma, Company Secretary 23/10/2024 --

e) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and reappointment, if any:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of conduct formulated by the Company as hosted on the Companys Website i.e. www.mcom18.com

11. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Sub-section 3(a) of Section 134 and Sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of the draft Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2025 in Form MGT-7 is uploaded on website of the Company and can be accessed at www.mcom18.com

12. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (“IEPF”)

A detailed disclosure with regard to the IEPF related activities undertaken by your Company during the year under review forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

13. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year the Board of Directors met Sixteen times (16). The details of the board meetings are provided in Corporate Governance Report.

26/04/2024 24/05/2024 28/05/2024 01/06/2024 21/06/2024 29/06/2024 02/07/2024 17/07/2024 14/08/2024 05/09/2024 16/10/2024 23/10/2024 13/11/2024 11/02/2025 26/02/2025 29/03/2025

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors made the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. That such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c. That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. e. That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; f. That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

15. DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT:

There is no fraud in the Company during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

16. BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Auditors in their respective reports. Observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditors:

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”), and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, made thereunder, the present Statutory Auditors of the Company M/S. Shah Sanghvi and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN.- 140107W), has been appointed, confirmed and ratified as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2025- 26, in place of retiring auditor due to completion of term, to hold office from the conclusion of this 29th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting, duly recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company.

Further, M/S. Shah Sanghvi and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN.- 140107W), is required to appoint as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the term of 5 years from the conclusion of this 29th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2030 on such remuneration plus applicable taxes, and out of pocket expenses, as may be recommended by the Audit Committee and as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors from time to time.

Consent of the Members is being sought to confirm and approve appointment of M/S. Shah Sanghvi and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 140107W) as statutory auditors of the Company.

Except the above, none of other Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company including their relatives, except to the extent of their respective shareholdings in the Company, in any way, financially or otherwise, is interested or concerned in this resolution.

B. Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed PCS Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as “Annexure -B”.

Reply for qualification Remark in Secretarial Audit Report:

1. The Board of Directors has published Quarterly and Yearly Audited/ Unaudited Financial Results in newspaper as to implement this observation.

2. The Company is committed to timely disclosure of financial results as per the requirement.

3. Although company has not published/advertised the financial result Financial Year 2024-2025 under review in the newspaper. However, the same was uploaded on the company website as well as BSE Portal.

18. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK

MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

Risk management is embedded in your companys operating framework. Your company believes that managing risk helps in maximizing returns. The companys approach to addressing business risk is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Some of the risks that the company is exposed to are:

Commodity Price Risks

The Company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuation of raw material as well as finished goods. The company proactively manages these risks through forward booking, Inventory management and proactive vendor development practices. The Companys reputation for quality, product differentiation and service, coupled with existence of powerful brand image with robust marketing network mitigation the impact the impact of price risk on finished goods.

Regulatory Risks

The company is exposed to risks attached to various statues and regulations including the company Act. The company is mitigating these risks through regular review of legal compliances carried out through internal as well as external compliance audits.

Human Resources Risks

Retaining the existing talent pool and attracting new talent are major risks. The company has initialed various measures including rolling out strategic talent management system, training and integration of learning and development activities.

Strategic Risks

Emerging businesses, capital expenditure for capacity expansion, etc., are normal strategic risk faced by the company. However, the company has well-defined processes and procedures for obtaining approvals for investments in new business and capacity expansion etc.

19.TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Out of the profits available for appropriation, no amount has been transferred to the General Reserve and the balance amount of Rs.99.66/- lacs has been carried forward to profit & loss account.

20. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits during the year. There are no outstanding and overdue deposits as at March 31, 2025.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties during the year were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and in compliance of the provisions of Section 177 read with Section 188 of the Act.

During FY 2024-25, the Company had not entered into any arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material as stipulated under the provisions Section 188(1) of the Act read with relevant rules made thereunder and accordingly, no information is required to be given in the prescribed form AOC-2.

Further, the details of the related party transactions as per IND-AS 24 are set out in Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

23. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

The Company has received order for extension of conducting Annual General Meeting by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, vide its Order dated September 02, 2024. There are no other significant material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

24. PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no proceedings that were filed by the Company or against the Company, which are pending (except the previous years which was already disclosed) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other Courts

25. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions

26. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has not required to formulate and implement any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

28. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a Risk Management Policy and identified threat of such events which if occurs will adversely affect either / or, value to shareholders, ability of company to achieve objectives, ability to implement business strategies, the manner in which the company operates and reputation as “Risks”. Further such Risks are categorized in to Strategic Risks, Operating Risks & Regulatory Risks. A detailed exercise is carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring all the three types of risks.

29. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year under review, the company retained external audit firm to review its existing internal control system with a view of tighten the same and introduce system of self-certification by all the process owners to ensure that internal controls over all the key business processes are operative. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the Internal Audit Charter.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

30. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH

REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate and proper internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements during the year under review.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

32. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

33. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report and is also available on the Companys website at www.mcom18.com

34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

REPORT:

The Company has been proactive in the following principles and practices of good corporate governance. A report in line with the requirements of Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the report on Management Discussion and Analysis and the Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company and the Auditors Certificate on Compliance of mandatory requirements are given as an “Annexure C & D” respectively to this report.

Your Company is committed to the tenets of good Corporate Governance and has taken adequate steps to ensure that the requirements of Corporate Governance as laid down in Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with.

As per 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, the Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are attached separately and form part of the Annual Report.

35. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is nil.

36. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of financial year as on 31st March, 2025 and the date of Directors Report.

37. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The table containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as “Annexure- E” to the Boards report.

None of the employees of the Company drew remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- or more per annum and Rs.8,50,000/- or more per month during the year. No employee was in receipt of remuneration during the year or part thereof which, in the aggregate, at a rate which is in excess of the remuneration drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company. Hence, no information is required to be furnished as required under Rule, 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

38. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT

WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

During the financial year 2024-25, the company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence no complaints remain pending as of March 31, 2025.

39. MATERNITY BENEFIT PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY UNDER MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT

1961:

The Company declares that it has duly complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. All eligible women employees have been extended the statutory benefits prescribed under the Act, including paid maternity leave, continuity of salary and service during the leave period, and post-maternity support such as nursing breaks and flexible return-to-work options, as applicable. The Company remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment that upholds the rights and welfare of its women employees in accordance with applicable laws.

40. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors State that applicable Secretarial Standards - 1, 2, 3 and 4 issued by the Institute of Company secretaries of India relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings and ‘Report of the Board of Directors respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

41. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge thanks ton to the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.