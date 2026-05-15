iifl-logo

JOJO Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
218.05
(-0.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Madhuveer Com CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 20264 Jun 2026
Resignation of Ms. Shruti Sharma (M. No.: A52723) from the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 04th June, 2026.
Board Meeting15 May 20268 May 2026
JOJO Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion. Standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2026 and the board recommended dividend (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)
Board Meeting7 May 20267 May 2026
Allotment of 90,00,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rupees 10/- each upon conversion of warrants into Equity shares on Preferential Basis Correction in Board Meeting Outcome uploaded on 7th May 2026 at 18:39. Revised Board Meeting Outcome is hereby attached.
Board Meeting16 Mar 20266 Mar 2026
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting Board Meeting Outcome for Independent Directors Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202616 Jan 2026
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Monday, January 19, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.01.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202531 Oct 2025
Quarterly Results Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2025) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30t September, 2025, along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
as attached
Board Meeting11 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)

Madhuveer Com: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR JOJO Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.