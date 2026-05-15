Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 4 Jun 2026

Resignation of Ms. Shruti Sharma (M. No.: A52723) from the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 04th June, 2026.

Board Meeting 15 May 2026 8 May 2026

JOJO Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion. Standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2026 and the board recommended dividend (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 7 May 2026 7 May 2026

Allotment of 90,00,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rupees 10/- each upon conversion of warrants into Equity shares on Preferential Basis Correction in Board Meeting Outcome uploaded on 7th May 2026 at 18:39. Revised Board Meeting Outcome is hereby attached.

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting Board Meeting Outcome for Independent Directors Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 16 Jan 2026

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Monday, January 19, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.01.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2025) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30t September, 2025, along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

as attached

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025