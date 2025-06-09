The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity share The Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- (0.5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid (subject to deduction of tax if rnyl ior tnl financial year 2024-25 This shall be paid subject to the approval of thl shareholders at the ensuingAnnual General Meeting of the Company.