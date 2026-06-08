JTL Defence Ltd Management Discussions

(*) The company went into CIRP (i.e., from November 25, 2022 to October 9, 2025), and during the period under review, the management of the affairs of the Company vested with and was carried out by the Resolution Pro fessional in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016..
The reconstituted Board of Directors has no information available in this regard. That the reconstituted Board is submitting this report solely to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements}, Regulations 2015, and is not to be considered responsible to discharge_ fiduciary duties with respect to the oversight on financial and operational health o f the Company and performance o f the management for the period prior to the Approval o f the Resolution Plan.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.