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JTL Defence Ltd Management Discussions

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

JTL Defence Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

(*) The company went into CIRP (i.e., from November 25, 2022 to October 9, 2025), and during the period under review, the management of the affairs of the Company vested with and was carried out by the Resolution Pro fessional in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016..

The reconstituted Board of Directors has no information available in this regard. That the reconstituted Board is submitting this report solely to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements}, Regulations 2015, and is not to be considered responsible to discharge_ fiduciary duties with respect to the oversight on financial and operational health o f the Company and performance o f the management for the period prior to the Approval o f the Resolution Plan.

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