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JTL Defence Ltd Share Price Live

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397.2
(5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open397.2
  • Day's High397.2
  • 52 Wk High397.2
  • Prev. Close378.3
  • Day's Low397.2
  • 52 Wk Low 4.81
  • Turnover (lac)9.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.39
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)418.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

JTL Defence Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

₹397.2

Prev. Close

₹378.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9.46

Day's High

₹397.2

Day's Low

₹397.2

52 Week's High

₹397.2

52 Week's Low

₹4.81

Book Value

₹186.39

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

418.11

P/E

0

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

JTL Defence Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jan, 2026

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31 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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JTL Defence Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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JTL Defence Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

JTL Defence Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.68

15.68

15.68

15.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-170.08

-163.64

-154.41

-137.22

Net Worth

-154.4

-147.96

-138.73

-121.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.8

388.82

1,616.26

1,383.92

yoy growth (%)

-82.3

-75.94

16.78

20.56

Raw materials

-75.64

-440.91

-1,552.63

-1,336.95

As % of sales

109.94

113.39

96.06

96.6

Employee costs

-5.78

-9.83

-8.79

-5.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-92.24

-106.08

22.66

10.56

Depreciation

-12.46

-13.23

-4.98

-2.41

Tax paid

1.7

0.74

-7.57

-3.49

Working capital

-76.8

-56.19

5.97

49.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.3

-75.94

16.78

20.56

Op profit growth

-14.51

-323.83

78.26

36.87

EBIT growth

2.24

-316.23

78.39

34.93

Net profit growth

-36.44

-1,043.94

113.29

104.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

19.29

0.98

2.3

23.02

59.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.29

0.98

2.3

23.02

59.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.73

0.2

0.82

0.11

0.23

JTL Defence Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

412.95

49.933,01,857.322,203.160.6110,177.1732.41

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,238.65

31.232,83,470.324,184.280.8313,943.32611

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

18,139.8

134.361,64,147.15377.780.061,573.71467.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,388.9

39.5696,363.45463.990.763,683.72219.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,186.75

103.4743,501.8113.180488.62115.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JTL Defence Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajeev Gupta

Managing Director

Pranav Singla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ritesh Kumar

Executive Director

Dhruv Singla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mamta Gupta.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkatagowri Sankara Jayaram Pyla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satinder Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neerja Chathley

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRIYA RASTOGI

Registered Office

1/10-B First Floor MPL,

NOVIII/3428 Munshi Niketan Bld,

New Delhi - 110002

Tel: 91-11-27372194

Website: http://www.rciind.com

Email: info@rciind.com; abhishek@rciind.com

Registrar Office

4E/8 1st Floor,

Jhandewalan Ext,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-23522373

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later, was changed to RCI Industries &...
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Reports by JTL Defence Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JTL Defence Ltd share price today?

The JTL Defence Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹397.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Defence Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JTL Defence Ltd is ₹418.11 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of JTL Defence Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JTL Defence Ltd is 0 and 2.13 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JTL Defence Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JTL Defence Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JTL Defence Ltd is ₹4.81 and ₹397.2 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of JTL Defence Ltd?

JTL Defence Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.64%, 3 Years at 375.69%, 1 Year at 7703.54%, 6 Month at 4938.91%, 3 Month at 70.93% and 1 Month at 21.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JTL Defence Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JTL Defence Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 5.00 %

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