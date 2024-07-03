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SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹397.2
Prev. Close₹378.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.46
Day's High₹397.2
Day's Low₹397.2
52 Week's High₹397.2
52 Week's Low₹4.81
Book Value₹186.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)418.11
P/E0
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
15.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-170.08
-163.64
-154.41
-137.22
Net Worth
-154.4
-147.96
-138.73
-121.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.8
388.82
1,616.26
1,383.92
yoy growth (%)
-82.3
-75.94
16.78
20.56
Raw materials
-75.64
-440.91
-1,552.63
-1,336.95
As % of sales
109.94
113.39
96.06
96.6
Employee costs
-5.78
-9.83
-8.79
-5.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-92.24
-106.08
22.66
10.56
Depreciation
-12.46
-13.23
-4.98
-2.41
Tax paid
1.7
0.74
-7.57
-3.49
Working capital
-76.8
-56.19
5.97
49.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.3
-75.94
16.78
20.56
Op profit growth
-14.51
-323.83
78.26
36.87
EBIT growth
2.24
-316.23
78.39
34.93
Net profit growth
-36.44
-1,043.94
113.29
104.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
19.29
0.98
2.3
23.02
59.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.29
0.98
2.3
23.02
59.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.73
0.2
0.82
0.11
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
412.95
|49.93
|3,01,857.32
|2,203.16
|0.61
|10,177.17
|32.41
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,238.65
|31.23
|2,83,470.32
|4,184.28
|0.83
|13,943.32
|611
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
18,139.8
|134.36
|1,64,147.15
|377.78
|0.06
|1,573.71
|467.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,388.9
|39.56
|96,363.45
|463.99
|0.76
|3,683.72
|219.22
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,186.75
|103.47
|43,501.8
|113.18
|0
|488.62
|115.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajeev Gupta
Managing Director
Pranav Singla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ritesh Kumar
Executive Director
Dhruv Singla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mamta Gupta.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkatagowri Sankara Jayaram Pyla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satinder Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neerja Chathley
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRIYA RASTOGI
1/10-B First Floor MPL,
NOVIII/3428 Munshi Niketan Bld,
New Delhi - 110002
Tel: 91-11-27372194
Website: http://www.rciind.com
Email: info@rciind.com; abhishek@rciind.com
4E/8 1st Floor,
Jhandewalan Ext,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-23522373
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later, was changed to RCI Industries &...
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Reports by JTL Defence Ltd
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