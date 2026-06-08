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JTL Defence Ltd Balance Sheet

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397.2
(5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.68

15.68

15.68

15.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-170.08

-163.64

-154.41

-137.22

Net Worth

-154.4

-147.96

-138.73

-121.54

Minority Interest

Debt

235.85

235.85

235.85

233.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.29

1.22

1.8

0

Total Liabilities

82.74

89.11

98.92

112

Fixed Assets

48.41

53.83

62.2

67.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.47

12.47

12.47

12.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

1.16

Networking Capital

20.63

12.94

20.02

28.61

Inventories

0.41

0.41

0.74

7.93

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.19

11.61

11.84

10.81

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.72

17.58

17.4

16.32

Sundry Creditors

-4.88

-4.76

-4.64

-4.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.81

-11.9

-5.32

-2.02

Cash

1.22

9.86

4.23

1.78

Total Assets

82.73

89.1

98.92

111.99

RCI Industries : related Articles

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