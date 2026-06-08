JTL Defence Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.68
15.68
15.68
15.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-170.08
-163.64
-154.41
-137.22
Net Worth
-154.4
-147.96
-138.73
-121.54
Minority Interest
Debt
235.85
235.85
235.85
233.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.29
1.22
1.8
0
Total Liabilities
82.74
89.11
98.92
112
Fixed Assets
48.41
53.83
62.2
67.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.16
Networking Capital
20.63
12.94
20.02
28.61
Inventories
0.41
0.41
0.74
7.93
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.19
11.61
11.84
10.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.72
17.58
17.4
16.32
Sundry Creditors
-4.88
-4.76
-4.64
-4.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.81
-11.9
-5.32
-2.02
Cash
1.22
9.86
4.23
1.78
Total Assets
82.73
89.1
98.92
111.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.