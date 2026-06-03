|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2026
|31 May 2026
|JTL Defence Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds through issuance of securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue, or any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, in one or more tranches, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approvals of the shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other statutory authorities, as applicable. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 03.06.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|Audited Results JTL Defence Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026. Audited Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :06.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Mar 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.03.2026
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2026
|13 Jan 2026
|RCI Industries & Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.01.2026 inter alia, to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2026
|16 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16.01.2026
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2026
|6 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 06.01.2026
|Board Meeting
|22 Dec 2025
|22 Dec 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of M/s. RCI Industries & Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), at their meeting held on today i.e. the 22nd day of December, 2025, at SCO 18-19, Sector 28-C, Chandigarh 160002, inter-alia, along with other business transactions, transacted the following businesses
|Board Meeting
|1 Dec 2025
|1 Dec 2025
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01.12.2025 Change in Registered Office of the Company within the city limits with immediate effect
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2025
|19 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 21.11.2025
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