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JTL Defence Ltd Board Meeting

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397.2
(5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

RCI Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jun 202631 May 2026
JTL Defence Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds through issuance of securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue, or any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, in one or more tranches, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approvals of the shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other statutory authorities, as applicable. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 03.06.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)
Board Meeting6 May 202630 Apr 2026
Audited Results JTL Defence Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026. Audited Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :06.05.2026)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202631 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.03.2026
Board Meeting17 Jan 202613 Jan 2026
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.01.2026 inter alia, to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.01.2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202616 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16.01.2026
Board Meeting6 Jan 20266 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board meeting held on 06.01.2026
Board Meeting22 Dec 202522 Dec 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of M/s. RCI Industries & Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), at their meeting held on today i.e. the 22nd day of December, 2025, at SCO 18-19, Sector 28-C, Chandigarh 160002, inter-alia, along with other business transactions, transacted the following businesses
Board Meeting1 Dec 20251 Dec 2025
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01.12.2025 Change in Registered Office of the Company within the city limits with immediate effect
Board Meeting21 Nov 202519 Nov 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 21.11.2025

RCI Industries: Related News

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