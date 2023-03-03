To the Suspended Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional (RP) of RCI Industries and Technologies Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Corporate Insolvency Proceedings as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)

The Application was filed by the Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (Operational Creditor) under section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) for commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in the matter of RCI Industries & Technologies Limited ("Corporate Debtor" or "Company"). Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) New Delhi vide its order dated November 25, 2022 in C.P (IB) No. 2688 of 2019, commenced the CIRP in the matter of Corporate Debtor and appointed Mr. Brijesh Singh Bhadauriya as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) subsequently confirming him as the Resolution Professional ("RP") under the provisions of the Code. The said order was uploaded on the website and available to the RP on November 30, 2022.

We have been informed by RP, the directors, Statutory auditors and compliance officer of the company were not cooperative in providing the desired information and documents promptly to the RP, The RP was forced to filing of Intervention application under section 19(2) of the IBC, 2016 before the Honble NCLT -the adjudicating authority (being IA No: 1396/2023 on 03.03.2023) to provide necessary direction to the directors, auditors and compliance officer of the company to provide the desired information and documents to the RP.

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RCI Industries and Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so req uired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

A. The Company has not maintained a proper Fixed Asset Register. Major details such as cost of assets, accumulated depreciation of previous years, actual purchase dates, invoice numbers, vendor names, and appropriate descriptions of assets are not available in the depreciation chart provided to us.

Further, during our audit, we observed the following:

?€? Significant discrepancies were noted in the depreciation chart, including non-availability of certain assets, existence of assets not recorded, mismatches in descriptions/models, absence of asset tags, and weak internal controls.

?€? As per the report of the independent Chartered Engineer appointed by the Resolution Professional, certain items of Plant & Machinery were found to be idle, non-functional, redundant, and materially overstated. Further, the Chartered Engineer has also reported that various items of Plant & Machinery were missing as on the CIRP date. Also, machinery purchased from Devi Metals was overstated by 40?€”50%, second-hand machinery by 40-50%, and new machinery by 30?€”35%.

?€? Supporting documents such as invoices, purchase orders, and ownership proofs for major items of Plant & Machinery were not made available to us. Accordingly, we were unable to verify capitalization, ownership, and valuation of such assets.

?€? Certain vehicles recorded in the books are registered in the names of third parties, raising doubt over the Companys ownership rights in respect of such assets.

?€? Scrap and redundant assets were identified; however, no provision or write-off has been recognized in the financial statements.

?€? As per the Forensic Audit Report dated 16.08.2023, the Corporate Debtor has manipulated asset classification by routing transactions through accounts such as "Creation of Fixed Assets" and "Creation of Assets ", thereby converting fixed assets into current assets and vice versa. These practices, carried out at periodic intervals, appear to have been adopted to manipulate financial ratios and facilitate submissions made to lenders against credit exposures. Such irregular accounting treatment indicates potential misstatement of financial statements and noncompliance with applicable accounting standards.

Because of the significance of the matters described above, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to verify the existence, ownership, valuation, and completeness of the balance of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and depreciation reported in the financial statements.

B. As per the report of the independent Chartered Engineer appointed by the Resolution Professional, certain items recorded under Capital Work-in-Progress (CWIP) in the books of account and the depreciation register provided by the erstwhile management were not physically available at the Plant as on the date of commencement of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The financial impact of these discrepancies has not been quantified or recognized in the accompanying financial statements. Accordingly, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the existence and valuation of CWIP as reported in the financial statements.

C. The Company holds equity investments in certain group companies. In accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments ", such investments are required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date and the resulting gain/loss should be recognized in the financial statements. However, no such fair valuation has been carried out by the management.

Further, we have not been provided with agreements relating to these investments, nor have we been provided with the financial statements of the investee companies. In the absence of fair valuation and sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to determine the correctness of the carrying value of these investments and the consequential impact on the financial statements, including the Statement of Profit and Loss and related disclosures.

D. Company faces a material uncertainty related to Going Concern because of heavy losses incurred during the current and previous periods. Further, the net worth of the Company has been fully eroded. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. In our opinion, the financial statement however have been prepared by the management on a going concern basis for the reason as stated. Based on the information available, the Company is presently under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) initiated pursuant to the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi dated November 25, 2022. The Resolution Professional (RP) has invited and evaluated Resolution Plans, and the plan has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and is pending approval before the Honble NCLT. In view of the ongoing CIRP and the likelihood of resolution through the approval of a Resolution Plan, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis. Accordingly, we conclude that the use of the going concern assumption in the preparation of the accompanying financial statements is appropriate under the given circumstances.

E. The Companys net worth has been fully eroded and it is under severe financial stress. Based on the info rmation and explanations given to us, and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected realization of financial assets, payment schedules of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors/Resolution Professionals plans, and our examination of the evidence

supporting the assumption, there exists a material uncertainty indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

F. A Transaction-cum-Forensic Audit was carried out for the period April 01, 2017 to November 25, 2022 (as the books of accounts for the period April 01,2015 to March 31,2017 have not been made available by the suspended director till date). The forensic auditor has reported preferential, undervalued, fraudulent, and extortionate transactions aggregating to ?369.71 crores, covered under Sections 43, 45, 50, and 66 of the Insolv ency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Applications for reversal of these transactions have been filed before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In view of the pending adjudication of these matters before the Honble NCLT and absence of sufficient

appropriate audit evidence regarding the recoverability and ultimate impact of such transactions on the financial statements, we are unable to comment on the adjustments, if any, that may be required in the accompanying financial results.

G. We draw attention to the findings reported in the Forensic Audit carried out by an independent forensic auditor appointed by the Resolution Professional. As per the forensic audit report, the Corporate Debtor had sold land situated at Nalagarh on 31st December 2019, origin ally purchased for ?2.29 crores, to M/s AKJ Metals Private Limited for ?2.30 crores, resulting in a nominal gain of f 1 lakh.

The forensic auditor has observed that the fair market value of the said land, as per the Valuation Report dated 15th May 2023, was ?9.06 crores. Based on reverse calculation using the Cost of Inflation Index, the indexed cost was worked out at ?7.52 crores, resulting in an imputed loss/fraud of approximately ?5.22 crores, which has neither been recognized in the books of account nor appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

Further, it has been noted that the transaction involved related parties and entities having influence over the Corporate Debtor, indicating that the transaction may be prejudicial to the interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

H. The Company has received regulatory notices and summons from various government authorities, including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGST), and the Income Tax Department. Investigations by DGGST allege fraudulent availment of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to approximately ?214 crores through paper invoices, dummy companies, and other contrived arrangements, purportedly under the direction of the erstwhile Managing Director.

Pending conclusion of the said investigations and proceedings, the management/Resolution Professional has not made any adjustments or disclosures of possible financial implications in the accompanying financial results. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to evaluate the possible financial impact of such regulatory actions on the financial statements, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments are required to the carrying amounts of assets, liabilities, expenses and disclosures.

I. The Company has received notices and is subject to investigations by various agencies, including FIR No. 182/2022 registered by the Economic Offence Wing, New Delhi, and FIR No. 615/2023 registered by Police Station Madhav Nagar, Katni, M.P., in relation to allegations of fraud, misappropriation, and non-return of job work material. These matters are presently under investigation.

Pending the outcome of such investigations and in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, no adjustments have been made in the accompanying financial statements for any potential financial implications arising therefrom. Accordingly, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments are required to the carrying values of assets, liabilities, expenses, or disclosures.

J. Company borrowings were declared as non performing asset (NPA) during the year ended March 31, 2020. Due to this, we have not been provided with any document confirming balances, as at March 31,2025, for loans granted by financial institutions and banks, BG Invocation liability towards banks, bill discounting liability towards banks, certain current accounts and fixed deposits held by the Company. In the absence of such document, we cannot comment on the accuracy and completeness of these balances. The Company has not recognized interest expenses in its financial statement on its outstanding borrowings.

K. The Company has received multiple notices from the Income Tax Department, including:

?€? Notice under Section 221(1) dated July 31, 2025, from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 32, Delhi, indicating substantial outstanding tax demands across several assessment years. The Company has been directed to show cause why penalty should not be levied for non-payment of these demands.

?€? Notice under Section 148A(3) dated June 28, 2025, for Assessment Year 2019?€”20, wherein the Income Tax

Department has alleged that the Company engaged in bogus sale-purchase transactions and claimed fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) 18 and FY 2018-19. The corresponding

fake purchase transactions

to provide substantive documentary evidence and that the transactions with various entities were found to be merely on paper, with no actual movement of goods. As a result, income aggregating to ?915.00 crores is considered to have escaped assessment under Section 147 of the Act.

The Company has responded to the notices citing the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, due to its ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). However, the tax authorities have rejected this contention and proceeded with reopening the assessment.

We also understand that the Income Tax Department has filed claim before the RP as per the IBC, 2016 in respect of their claim as on the CIRP commencement date for Rs. 79,37,03,360/- raised till 12.12.2022 upto the Assessment Year 2020-21 and the said claim would be dealt with as per the Resolution Plan to be approved by the Hanble NCLT in due course.

In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the resolution of these matters, the potential financial impact of penalties, tax liabilities, and adjustments arising from these proceedings cannot be reliably estimated. Accordingly, we are unable to determine the consequential effect, if any, on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025.

This matter was also reported in the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of the Company

for the year ended March 31, 2024 in previous year: - Refer All Paragraph of basis of qualified opinion above.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together

with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter:

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the standalone financial statements:

a) The Company has incurred continuous losses, its current liabilities exceed current assets, and it has defaulted in repayment of borrowings as well as in payment of certain regulatory and statutory dues. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

b) The accounts, however, have been prepared by the management on a going concern basis, considering the reasons stated in the financial results and the approval of a resolution plan submitted by M/s JTL Industries Limited, the approval of a resolution plan submitted by M/s JTL Industries, which was approved by the Committee of Creditors in the 22nd Adjourned meeting held on 05th June, 2025 and Voting concluded on 17 August 2024.

c) The said resolution plan is pending approval by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Pending such approval, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the standalone financial statements.

d) In view of the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and various matters pending before regulatory authorities, the outcome of which cannot presently be ascertained, a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

a) The Companys Board of Directors / resolution professional is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial

hereon.

b) Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

c) In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

d) If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors /Resolution professional is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or err or, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matters:

(a) Attention is drawn to the fact that the figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and corresponding quarter ended in previous year as reported in these standalone financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and published year-to-date figures upto the end of the third quarter of the current and previous financial year respectively. Also, the figures upto the end of the third quarter for the current and previous financial year had only been reviewed as required by the Listing Regulations.

(b) We were not the statutory auditors of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022 and accordingly did not audit or express an opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company for that year. Further, the standalone financial results for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 were reviewed by the predecessor auditor.

We have been appointed by the Resolution Professional during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) to undertake the quarterly reviews of the remaining quarters of FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 202425, and to conduct the statutory audits of the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31,2024 and March 31,2025.

(c) The forensic audit has reported that the Corporate Debtor has an outstanding balance with M/s Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited, amounting to ?48.36 crores, pertaining to transactions of earlier years. As per external investigations, including those by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), M/s Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited and its promoters have been accused of allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the extent of ,000 crores, involving misuse of Letters of Credit, diversion of funds, and excess payments. The Companys books of account reflect no sales to this party, though payments were received in earlier years and adjusted against London Metal Exchange (LME) differences.

(d) The forensic audit has further reported that, as per the sanction letter issued by Union Bank of India dated October 29, 2018, an industrial land and building located at 108, HPSIDC, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh ?– ?– 173005, was to be mortgaged with the bank as prime security. However, the property has been alleged to have been sold by the Corporate Debtor to M/s AKJ Metals Private Limited, resul tmg in a total loss of ?10.12 crores .

(e) The forensic audit has also observed that despite regular purchases of Plant and Machinery aggregating to ?6.60

crores during FY 2017-18 to FY 2020-21, no value addition in turnover was noticed; instead, turnover reduced

crores in FY 2017- -21). In the absence of

satisfactory explanations or supporting documents, the forensic audit has opined that these substantial payments towards machinery purchases, and additional expenses of ?77.42 lakhs bo oked under Repairs & Maintenance, indicate possible siphoning of funds by the Corporate Debtor.

(f) The forensic audit has further reported that the Corporate Debtor sold goods and job work services aggregating to ?13.88 crores during earlier periods to parties including M/s RN International (?12.39 crores) and M/s H H Metals (?1.49 crores) without realizing any consideration. Subsequently, such balances were written off in full

in FY 2021-22. The forensic audit has opined that these transactions were in the nature of fraud, as stock was removed from the books by recording sales for which no money was received.

(g) In addition to the above matters, the forensic audit report has also highlighted instances of fake sales and purchase transactions entered into by the Corporate Debtor, indicating further irregularities in the books of accounts.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters

specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and except, for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion except, for the effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Except, for the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. The qualification / emphasis of matter relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion / Emphasis of Matter paragraph above.

f. As the Company is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisons of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the powers of the Board of Directors have been suspended and are being exercised by the Resolution Professional pursuant to the Order of the Honble NCLT dated 25.11.2022 which w as received on 30.11.2022 Accordingly, we are unable to obtain the representations from the directors as required under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, we are unable to comment on whether any of the directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of the said section.

The company was under the control and management of the suspended directors till the commencement of the CIRP and thereafter, the control vested in the Resolution Professional.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements ?€” Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The Resolution Professional as represented that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, after taking over the management, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimat e Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Resolution Professional has represented, that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, after taking over the management, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Resolution Professional /Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2025 which has the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. (Refer Note 42)

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit

trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

i. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For R Bansal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 002736N

Ashwani Bansal Partner

Membership No. 529077

UDIN: 25529077BMOXNR9780

Place: Chandigarh Date: September 27th, 2025

AC _ \A/AM Digitally signed by

rvjnvvrviM ashwani bansal

I BANSAL

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

?€? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

?€? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

?€? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

?€? Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors/ Resolution Professionals use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast sig nificant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

?€? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

For R Bansal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 002736N

Membership No. 529077 UDIN: 25529077BMOXNR9780

Place: Chandigarh Date: September 27 th , 2025

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF RCI INDUSTRIES & TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31,

2025

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors

Report

i. (a) > The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment as the fixed assets register has not been provided and handed over the by the suspended directors to the Resolution Professional after taking over the control and management of the Company consequent

.

> The Company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. However, during the year ended 2022-23 we have been informed by the Resolution Professional that there was one Trade Mark registered in the name of the Company having registration No: 3721263 in Class 6 and Class 11) which alleged to have been assigned by the suspended management vide assignment deed dated 16.08.2022, and the same is under challenge by the Resolution

as on 31.03.2025.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have not been physically verified by the management during the year. The Resolution Professional (RP), who had taken over the management and control of the Company pursuant to the order dated 25.11.2022 of the Honble NCLT, had appointed a Chartered Engineer during the FY 2022?€”23 to physically verify the plant and machineries lying in the plant at Baddi, who had submitted his report dated 02.06.2023. As per the said report, certain items of Plant & Machinery were found to be idle, non-functional, redundant, and materially overstated apart from various discrepancies and items missing as on the CIRP date. The material discrepancies so identified are yet to be properly dealt with in the books of account during

FY 2024-25 as well.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Management has not conducted physical verification of the inventory during the year.

Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the appropriateness of the coverage and procedure of physical verification. Further, discrepancies, if any, could not be ascertained and therefore, we are

unable to comment on whether such discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits

from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, Company has existing limits from various banks and financial institutions. As the Company borrowings has been declared as nonperforming asset (NPA) by the lenders, Company is not submitting any quarterly return or statement with the lenders.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and/or provided security(ies) to other entities during the year ended 31.03.2025.

> The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows:

Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year NIL - Associates Metalrod Private Limited Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Associates 1,27,70,189

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, we report that the guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of loans granted by the Company to its associates (total loan amount granted during FY 2024-25 is NIL and balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date ?1, 27,70,189 ) are prejudicial to the interest of the Company, for the following reasons:

?€? the loans have been provided without obtaining the requisite approvals as required under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

?€? the loans have been granted either interest free, which is significantly lower than the cost of funds to the Company and also lower than the prevailing yield of Government securities closest to the tenor of the loan; and in certain cases, no repayment terms have been stipulated.

Further, we observed that investments in the equity shares of related entities amounting to ?1,08,70,302/- were recognized only during FY 2019- - as at

31.03.2020, despite evidence suggesting that such shares had been acquired much earlier (in or prior to FY 2005-06). Such belated recognition and subsequent revaluation, without adequate supporting evidence such as valuation reports or audited financials of the investee entities, resulted in inflation of the net worth of the Company by 90.84%, which in our opinion is prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the advance is repayable on demand. Consequently, clause (iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans and advances in the nature of loans are repayable on demand.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has only granted advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand to a related parties for a total amount of Rs. 1.28 Cr.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of its products/ services. However, according to the information and explanations given to us, the prescribed accounts and records have not been made and maintained by the Company since 2017-19 onwards as the required information is not made available to us at the time of carrying out the audit. The RP has informed that he has taken up the matter with the earlier cost auditor appointed by the suspended management, who informed that the company never shared the information with the Cost Auditor since 2017-18 onwards for facilitating conduct of Cost Audit for all these Years, therefore, no Cost Audit could be completed.

vii. (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, GST, cess and any other dues, during the year, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, dues relating to goods and services tax, income tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demand ed Rs. Amount unpaid Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service T ax Act Show Cause Notice for GST credit 214,34,4 9,040 214,34,49,040 01.07.2017 to 31.03.2019 Director General of GST Intelligenc e Goods and Service Tax Act Demand Notice received from Deputy Commissioner, Goods & Service tax (Audit)- Baddi 16,30,28 ,397 16,30,28,397 Various years Deputy Commissio ner, Goods & Service tax (Audit)- Income Tax Act Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax 795,51,7 1,800 795,51,71,800 Various years Assistant Commissio ner, Income Tax

There are no dues relating to employees state insurance, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report as stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to followings lenders as explained in Note 33 in the standalone financial statements.

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Cash Credit Indian Bank 19,35,95,136 Cash Credit J&K Bank 10,67,21,389 Cash Credit Punjab National Bank 25,90,41,412 Cash Credit State Bank of India 22,70,78,214 Cash Credit South Indian Bank 14,56,07,747 Cash Credit Karur Vysya Bank 13,12,18,579 Cash Credit Union Bank of India 37,13,06,297 Equipment Finance CLIX Finance India Pvt Ltd 3,45,37,755 Equipment Finance Hero Fincorp Limited 2,94,57,770 Supply Chain Finance UGRO CAPITAL LTD 14,13,35,000 Bill Discounting Cana Bank Factors Limited 3,97,32,433 Bill Discounting Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited 1,99,92,205 Bill Discounting Punjab National Bank 2,87,39,078 Bill Discounting SBI Global Factors Limited 2,98,30,951 Bill Discounting South Indian Bank Limited 12,99,00,771 Bill Discounting Corporation Bank 7,83,85,060 Bill Discounting Union Bank of India 13,89,37,250 BG Invocation Union Bank of India 7,06,37,456 Total 2,17,60,54,503

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, and based on discussions with the Management, the Company has been declared as a willful defaulter by State Bank of India, SME Branch, Connaught Circus, New Delhi.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no were funds raised on short term basis or there are no funds raised during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly, or optionally convertible) during the year.

Accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information

and explanations given to us, we report that certain instances of fraud by the Company and material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit as explained in our main audit report under Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph.

(b) During the year no report under Section 143(12) of the Act, has been filed by in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government since the matter has already been reported to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties, entered during the period before the CIRP commencement by the suspended management are not in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company, and accordingly the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the requirement to report on on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(c),(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year amounting to INR 839.58 Lakh but has not incurred any cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company..

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of Board of Director and management plan and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, there exists a material uncertainty on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, since the Company has not made average net profits during the three immediately preceding financial years, the Company is not required to spend the amount as prescribed under section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For R BANSAL & CO

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 002736N ?€”

rvjnvvrvm ashwani bansal

DAMCAI Date: 2025.09.27

Ashwani Bansal Partner

Membership No. 529077 UDIN: 25529077BMOXNR9780

Place: Chandigarh Date: September 27 th , 2025

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RCI INDUSTRIES AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of RCI Industries And T echnologies Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of RCI Industries and Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 20 25 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses described in Basis for Qualified Opinion Section below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2025 and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31,2025, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2025, and Owing to the significance of the matters described therein, the said material weaknesses have also impacted our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2025:

a) The Company is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") pursuant to the provisions of the

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The suspended management has not maintained / provided Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Risk Control Matrices (RCMs) in respect of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to the Resolution Professional. In the absence of such documentation, the adequacy and design of controls could not be independently established.

b) Due to non-availability of requisite data, information, and supporting documentation with the Resolution Professional, we were unable to perform our planned testing procedures on the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Consequently, we could not obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to determine whether the Company had established and maintained adequate and effective internal financial controls as at March 31,2025.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For R Bansal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 002736N

A ^ MW AM Digitally signed by /^-jnvvrviM ashwani bansal

Ashwani Bansal Partner

Membership No. 529077

UDIN: 25529077BMOXNR9780

Place: Chandigarh Date: September 27 th , 2025