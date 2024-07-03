JTL Defence Ltd Summary

RCI Industries & Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Rameshchand Industries Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 7, 1992, which later, was changed to RCI Industries & Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 2000.Head quartered in Delhi, RCI Industries & Technologies Limited is among the leading manufacturers of copper products in India. The main object of the Company is to manufacture, import, export, trade and otherwise deal in all type of metal and metal products. The Company trade and manufacture flat and round products in copper, brass, stainless steel and special alloys.



With two plants in Himachal Pradesh at Nalagarh and Baddi, it offers a wide range of customized products. It has a global customer network with a strong presence in Middle East and African countries. Since 1992, the Company is a trader of metals and has been exporting Copper Wires incuding Annealed Copper Wire, Bunched Copper Wire Ropes and Copper Ingots, which are used in different electrical and industrial applications.



Currently, RCIs product range has Round and Flat Rolled Copper and Copper Alloys. These products are widely used for variegated electrical and industrial applications in different industries, such as automobile, engineering, defense, construction, electronics, among others.In 2016, the Company acquired Devi Metal Technologies, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing copper, brass, stainless steel strips, sheets and coils at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.During the period 2022-23, i.e., prior to the Insolvency Commencement date, the erstwhile Board of Directors had the oversight on the management of the affairs of the Company. Further, the company went into CIRP and during the said period (i.e., from November 25, 2022 to October 9, 2025), the management of the affairs of the Company vested with and was carried out by the Resolution Professional in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.The Company is further expanding and undergoing concentric and vertical diversification by adding Copper Cables(Rikayaa) and Aluminum Foils to its product portfolio.



Rikayaa is the consumer arm of the Company.