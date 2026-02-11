|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Feb 2026
|17 Jan 2026
|Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company
|AGM
|11 Feb 2026
|17 Jan 2026
|Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company
|AGM
|10 Feb 2026
|17 Jan 2026
|Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report Scrutinizers Report for 33rd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026) Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.