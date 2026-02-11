Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report Scrutinizers Report for 33rd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026) Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting and its Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)