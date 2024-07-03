Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Summary

Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited was initially incorporated as Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Limited on May 29, 1982 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company has changed from Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Limited to Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited effective from August 13, 2024. The Company was founded to revolutionize industries, Kairosoft AI Solutions leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver innovative, solutions that drive business growth and efficiency.



The Company has influenced through emerging trends-from breakthroughs in large language models to the rising imperative of responsible AI and algorithmic transparency. The mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible and usable for everyone whether, its a small startup of a large enterprise across the globe. The Company focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by changing its name to Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited during the year 2024.



The Change in name of the Company was altered through Memorandum of Association to include new objects, enabling it to engage in AI-related activities. The Company is engaged to carry on the activity of investment, invest the capital and other amounts of money of the Company in the purchase or upon the security of shares, stocks, units, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, mortgages, obligation and securities issued or guaranteed by any company, corporation or undertaking, whether incorporated or otherwise, and where-so ever constituted or carrying on business and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in, shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, notes mortgages, obligation and other securities issued or guaranteed by any government, sovereign ruler, commissioners, trust municipal, local or other authority or body in India or abroad. Company is also involved in wholesale trading business of fabrics and garments.Further, the Company is in business of designing, developing, licensing, maintaining, and supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software solutions in India and around the globe and to undertake research and development in the field of Aland machine learning for the purpose of creating innovative software solutions, provide consultancy services related to Al implementation, integration, and application across various industries, acquire, hold, sell, lease, or otherwise deal in intellectual property rights related to Al software solutions.The Company has launched Al talent marketplace powered by VolkAI HR data in August, 2025.



It has created informative and engaging articles on a variety of topics saving time and energy during the year 2025.