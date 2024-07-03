Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹67
Prev. Close₹66.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹67
Day's Low₹67
52 Week's High₹208
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹317.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.18
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
36.74
20.34
24.88
24.93
Net Worth
39.92
22.74
27.28
27.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.91
4.18
8.44
7.21
yoy growth (%)
137.08
-50.47
17.13
-15.47
Raw materials
-7.83
-2.75
-7.19
-6.15
As % of sales
78.96
65.85
85.15
85.32
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.92
-0.34
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.1
-0.17
0.57
0.32
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
-24.02
0.34
0.66
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
137.08
-50.47
17.13
-15.47
Op profit growth
-163.97
-130.26
105.39
35.61
EBIT growth
-160.37
-128.46
87.74
254.47
Net profit growth
-61.13
-136.58
102.63
320.56
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupma Kashyap
Managing Director
Sagar Khurana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Achal Kapoor
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Santosh Kumar
Executive Director
Deva Ram
Office No 202 2nd Flr Phase-1,
Kotal Village Mayur Vihar,
Delhi - 110091
Tel: 011-42804171
Website: http://www.pptinvestment.in
Email: infopptinvestment@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited was initially incorporated as Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Limited on May 29, 1982 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company has changed from P...
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Reports by Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd
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