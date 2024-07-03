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Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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67
(1.22%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open67
  • Day's High67
  • 52 Wk High208
  • Prev. Close66.19
  • Day's Low67
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value317.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹67

Prev. Close

₹66.19

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹67

Day's Low

₹67

52 Week's High

₹208

52 Week's Low

₹40

Book Value

₹317.45

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

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20 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.07%

Non-Promoter- 94.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.18

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

36.74

20.34

24.88

24.93

Net Worth

39.92

22.74

27.28

27.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.91

4.18

8.44

7.21

yoy growth (%)

137.08

-50.47

17.13

-15.47

Raw materials

-7.83

-2.75

-7.19

-6.15

As % of sales

78.96

65.85

85.15

85.32

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.92

-0.34

-0.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.1

-0.17

0.57

0.32

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

-24.02

0.34

0.66

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

137.08

-50.47

17.13

-15.47

Op profit growth

-163.97

-130.26

105.39

35.61

EBIT growth

-160.37

-128.46

87.74

254.47

Net profit growth

-61.13

-136.58

102.63

320.56

View Ratios

No Record Found

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupma Kashyap

Managing Director

Sagar Khurana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Achal Kapoor

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Santosh Kumar

Executive Director

Deva Ram

Registered Office

Office No 202 2nd Flr Phase-1,

Kotal Village Mayur Vihar,

Delhi - 110091

Tel: 011-42804171

Website: http://www.pptinvestment.in

Email: infopptinvestment@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited was initially incorporated as Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Limited on May 29, 1982 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company has changed from P...
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Reports by Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹7.93 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.21 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹40 and ₹208 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.82%, 3 Years at -14.27%, 1 Year at -68.18%, 6 Month at 51.99%, 3 Month at 41.92% and 1 Month at 2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.93 %

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