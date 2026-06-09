Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.18
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
36.74
20.34
24.88
24.93
Net Worth
39.92
22.74
27.28
27.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
0.2
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Liabilities
40.13
22.96
27.35
27.34
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.26
0.27
0.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.41
1.7
23.57
3.78
Inventories
0
0
0
3.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.06
0.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.84
2.07
21.52
0.48
Sundry Creditors
-2.93
-0.02
-0.01
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.35
1.73
-0.04
Cash
19.7
0.57
3.5
0.99
Total Assets
19.58
2.53
27.34
5.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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