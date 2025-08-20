Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 20 August, 2025 Intimation of Book closure for the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 15 September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025) Proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 15 September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.09.2025) Please find enclosed Scrutinizers Report for the 43rd AGM of the Company held on Monday, 15th September 2025 Please find enclosed Voting Results for the 43rd AGM of the Company held on Monday, 15th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2025)