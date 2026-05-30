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Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

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66.19
(3.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Pankaj Piyush CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 2) Consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith the revised financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.06.2026)
Board Meeting1 May 20261 May 2026
Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board of Directors meeting held today i.e. 01st May, 2026 pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 22nd April, 2026.
Board Meeting11 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 11th February 2026 at Registered office of the Company Please find enclosed Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find enclosed the intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday, 14th November 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14 November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Please find enclosed the Newspaper Publication of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2025)
Board Meeting15 Sep 202515 Sep 2025
Appointment of M/s Sumit Bajaj & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for 5 consecutive financial year.
Board Meeting20 Aug 202520 Aug 2025
Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 20 August, 2025 Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 20 August 2025 for Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202531 Jul 2025
Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with LRR for the Quarter ended 30thJune 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Tuesday, 5th August 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2025)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202530 Jun 2025
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 30TH JUNE, 2025 TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE FOLLOWING AGENDAS: 1) APPOINTMENT OF MR PRASHANT SETHI AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (EXECUTIVE) OF THE COMPANY 2) FURTHER, MR. SANTOSH KUMAR KUSHAWAHA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION w.e,f. CLOSURE OF BUSINESS HOURS ON 30TH JUNE, 2025

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