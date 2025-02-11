2:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED (506122) RECORD DATE 11/02/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 240/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/02/2025 DR-819/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.250/- is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2025)