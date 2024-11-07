|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 May 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, 28th June, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend.
