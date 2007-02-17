TOTHE MEMBERS OF

KARAMTARA ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opini?n

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Karamtara Engineering Pr?vate Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (?ncluding the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principies generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opini?n

2. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are ?ndependent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

3. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not inelude the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opini?n on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not ..^^ea?gress any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon.

4. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other ?nformation ?dentified as above, and in doing so, consider whether the other ?nformation ?s materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read other ?nformation, ?f we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charge with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the prepararon of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principies generally accepted in India. This responsibility also ineludes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate ?nternal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that ineludes our opini?n. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when ?t exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material ?f, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

The description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is given in "Appendix I" to this report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") ?ssued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of sectlon 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specifled ?n paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

9. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opini?n, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opini?n, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respecttothe existence of the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such Controls, refer to our sep?rate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opini?n on the existence and operating effectiveness of the ?nternal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and its operative effectiveness on the company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts outstanding as on 31st March 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. The Company is not required to transfer funds to the Investors Education and Protection Fund.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than \ disclosed in the note 59 no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate), have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity.

including foreign entity (Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded ?n writing or otherwise, that the ?ntermediary shail, whether directly or ?ndirectly lend or ?nvest ?n other persons or entities identified ?n any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ult?mate Benef?ciaries) or provide any guarantee, security orthe l?ke on behalf of the Ult?mate Benef?ciaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and bel?ef, no funds (wh?ch are material either ?nd?vidually or ?n aggregate), other than in the normal course of business, have been rece?ved by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or ?ndirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ult?mate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries, and

c. Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013..

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from lst April, 2023, reporting under Rule ll(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

APPENDIX - I: THE FURTHER DESCRIPTION OF THE AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As part of an audit ?n accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assessthe risksof material misstatementofthestandalonefinancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

¦ Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opini?n on whether the company has adequate internal financial Controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such Controls.

¦ Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

¦ Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are ?nadequate, to modify our opini?n. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

B Eval?ate the overall presentaron, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (?i) to eval?ate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in ?nternal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Karamtara Engineering Pr?vate Limited on standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanaron given to us and the books of account and other record examined by us in the normal course if audit, we report that;

(i) a) As per the information and explanations given to us,

A. the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use assets.

B. the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opini?n is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties recorded as fixed assets in the books of account of the Company are held in the ?ame of the Company.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) As per the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (i) (e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opini?n, the frequency of verification Is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is adequate. In our opini?n, the Company is maintaining proper records and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory during the year.

(b) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has availed secured working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from Banks. The returns or statements filed by the Company with banks as per sanction terms, are in agreement with the books of i^counts of the Company.

(i??) (a) The Company has made ?nvestments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances ?n the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as per details mentioned below:

DETAILS OF GUARANTEE, SECURITY, LOAN AND ADVANCES IN NATURE OF LOANS

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: -Subsidiares Nil Nil Nil Nil -Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil -Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil -Others Nil Nil 30.70 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: >-Subsidiaries Nil Nil 1274.13 Nil -Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil -Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil -Others Nil Nil 74.43 Nil

(b) The ?nvestments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys ?nterest.

(c) In our opini?n and according to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, in respect of loans the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of ?nterest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, there are no advances in the nature of loans, during the year.

(d) In our opini?n and according to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, there are no overdue amounts for more than ninety days.

(e) In our opini?n and according to the ?nformation and explanaron given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments, details for which have been mentioned below - (Rs. In Lakhs)

Related Parties Particulars All Parties Promoters Subsidiary Others Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans: - Repayable on demand (A) Nil Nil 1274.13 Nil - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Nil Total (A+B) Nil Nil 1274.13 Nil Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans Nil Nil 100% Nil

(iv) Based on ?nformation and explanaron given to us, since the Company has not advanced loans to the Directors/ to a Company ?n which the Directors are interested, the provisions of section 185 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opini?n and according to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits ?or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacture of its produc?s, and are of the opini?n that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examinaron of the same.

(vii) a) According to the ?nformation and explanation given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees State insurance, ?ncome-tax, sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, valu? added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees State insurance, income tax, sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, valu? added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it, which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the ?nformation and explanaron given to us, statutory dues referred to ?n sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited at the year-end on account of disputes, are as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Sr. No. Nature of the Statue Nature of dues Amount under dispute Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.32 Nil AY 2009-10 CIT(A) 353.25 Nil AY 2009-10 357.50 Nil AY 2010-11 13.93 Nil AY 2010-11 18.66 Nil AY 2012-13 133.69 Nil AY 2014-15 10.93 Nil AY 2019-20

(viii) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) the Company has not utilised the funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiarles, and joint ventures and henee reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiarles and joint ventures during the year and henee reporting under clause 3(?x)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the Information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, Clause (x)(a) of Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the ?nformation and explanations giveto us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or pr?vate placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, Clause (x) (b) of Order is not applicable.

(x?) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out ?n accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any ?nstance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, ?or have we been informed of any such ?nstance by the management.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors ?n Form ADT -4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations, given to us the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) in our opini?n and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xi?) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an ?nternal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) ln our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year and therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation, given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore, paragraph 3(xv?)

(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and therefore, paragraph 3(xv?) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and therefore, paragraph 3{xv?) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Jd) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part Jwfthe Group and henee clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv?)On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements and ?n our opini?n, the Company has not ?ncurred cash losses in the financial year and ?n the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors and therefore, paragraph 3{xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 53 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opini?n that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however State that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further State that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee ?or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts as on 31st March, 2024 that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule Vil of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts as on 31st March, 2024 that are required to be transferred under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to a special account

ANNEXURE - B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 9(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Karamtara Engineering Pr?vate Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financia! statements of KARAMTARA ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Infernal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of infernal financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility ?s to express an opini?n on the Companys internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such Controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the existence of the internal financial Controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of infernal financial Controls with reference to financial statements g included obtaining an understanding of internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opini?n on the Companys infernal financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements ineludes those policies and procedures that -

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Infernal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteri?rate.

Opini?n

In our opini?n, to the best of our ?nformation and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respeets, an existence of internal financial Controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.