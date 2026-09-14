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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
292.3
5.53
55.53
5.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
681.17
542.18
441.29
400.69
Net Worth
973.47
547.71
496.82
406.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,311.98
3,158.45
2,425.15
1,600.31
1,244.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,311.98
3,158.45
2,425.15
1,600.31
1,244.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.38
6.91
1.97
0.77
1.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,269.1
|99.95
|1,54,038.32
|362.3
|0.54
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
430.6
|62.14
|1,49,937.65
|381.91
|0.33
|7,697.72
|76.15
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
910
|101
|1,43,365.96
|363.59
|0.14
|3,061.37
|52.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,960.9
|110.06
|1,41,055.77
|2,122.2
|0.45
|4,195.1
|379.8
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
31,415.4
|117.56
|1,40,025.87
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
TANVEER SINGH
Joint Managing Director
Rajiv singh
Whole Time Director
SHREYANS JITENDRA SHAH
Independent Director
Avnish Bajaj
Independent Director
Tilokchand P Ostwal
Independent Director
Irina Garg
Independent Director
Shailesh Kumar Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SANJAY KHARE
705 Morya Landmark II,
New Link Road Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-4071 0000
Website: http://www.karamtara.com
Email: investors@karamtara.com
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Karamtara Engineering Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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