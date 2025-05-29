To,

The Members of Manbro Industries Limited,

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Manbro Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Unimode Overseas Limited), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, managements is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 is applicable to the CompanyAs required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that;

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so

far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(b) The Balance Sheet dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(c) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting standards

specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(e) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under section143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 9as amended).; and the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in respective software It was assured by the management of the company there was not detected any fraudulent transactions.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report accordance with Rule 11

of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

(“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded I writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year us in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Umesh Amita & Company, Chartered Accountants, Place : Delhi Date : 29.05.2025 Sd/- (CA Gaurav Kumar) Partner M.No.432472 UDIN No.:- 25432472BMJHSH2636

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Manbro Polymers Limited (Formerly Known as Unimode Overseas Limited)

of even date)Based on the audit procedures for the purpose of reporting a true & fair view on the standalone Financial statement of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to Us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that

1. In respect of Company Fixed Asset

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The fixed assets of the Company were physically verified in full by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There are no immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) are not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements;

2. The company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii) of the order are not applicable.

3. The company has not granted any loan, Secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties

covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the Provision of Clause 3(iii)(a) and 3(iii)(b) of the Order are not Applicable.

4.In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186

of the Companies Act 2013 applicable are complied with.

5. In our opinion and according the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not

accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the

order are not applicable to the Company.

6. As explained to us, the central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

7. (a)The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provided Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sale tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of Exercise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised for the purpose of expansion of business will be utilized and kept in shape of Investment as per the information provided by the management of the Company.

11. (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central government;

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of

the order are not applicable to the Company.

13. As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company is covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the company has Internal Audit system and conducted during the year. Internal audit report for the period under audit were considered during the Statutory Audit.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with director or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

16. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing activities during the year.

(c ) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

17. The Company is having cash profit for the current year and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There was resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

19. on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

20. There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of the paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

21.The company is not having subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not required to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of the paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

For Umesh Amita & Company, Chartered Accountants, Place: Delhi Date : 29.05.2025 Sd/- (CA Gaurav Kumar) Partner M.No.432472 UDIN No.:- 25432472BMJHSH2636

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Manbro Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Unimode Overseas

Limited) of even date) Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manbro Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Unimode Overseas Limited) (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls started in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection of fraud and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriates to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements of external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that

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(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes on conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.