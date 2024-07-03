Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹60.96
Prev. Close₹59.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.92
Day's High₹60.96
Day's Low₹58.55
52 Week's High₹60.99
52 Week's Low₹52
Book Value₹6.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)349.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.8
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.41
-0.35
-0.59
-0.77
Net Worth
35.21
0.15
-0.09
-0.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.59
0.69
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-13.73
520.54
Raw materials
0
0
-0.45
-0.55
As % of sales
0
0
76.47
80.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.21
-0.08
-0.01
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
63.34
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
63.34
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,110
|126.38
|4,20,442.91
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,036
|315.34
|46,809.21
|28.69
|0.02
|176.36
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,321.6
|36.58
|46,403.96
|394.15
|0.66
|1,068.73
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
352.65
|20.18
|27,541.91
|321.01
|1.7
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
485.5
|66.23
|15,828.48
|84.31
|0.62
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
DILIP KUMAR GOENKA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
BINOD KUMAR GOENKA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Bothra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalen Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sajan Jain
B-99 Shop No 1 Ground Floor,
New Motinagar,
New Delhi - 110015
Tel: -
Website: http://www.unimodeoverseas.in
Email: unimodeoverseaslimited@gmail.com
246 Sant Nagar,
East of Kailash, ISKON Temple Road,
New Delhi - 110065
Tel: 91-11-26292683
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: grievances@skylinerta.com
Summary
Manbro Industries Limited, formerly known as Unimode Overseas Limited was incorporated in April 1992 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Regis...
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Reports by KD Green Industries Ltd
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