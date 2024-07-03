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KD Green Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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60.23
(0.96%)
Aug 26, 2026|09:20:51 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.96
  • Day's High60.96
  • 52 Wk High60.99
  • Prev. Close59.66
  • Day's Low58.55
  • 52 Wk Low 52
  • Turnover (lac)28.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)349.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

KD Green Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹60.96

Prev. Close

₹59.66

Turnover(Lac.)

₹28.92

Day's High

₹60.96

Day's Low

₹58.55

52 Week's High

₹60.99

52 Week's Low

₹52

Book Value

₹6.17

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

349.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KD Green Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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10 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Split

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KD Green Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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KD Green Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Aug, 2026|01:05 AM
Jun-2026May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.64%

Non-Promoter- 43.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

KD Green Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.8

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.41

-0.35

-0.59

-0.77

Net Worth

35.21

0.15

-0.09

-0.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.59

0.69

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-13.73

520.54

Raw materials

0

0

-0.45

-0.55

As % of sales

0

0

76.47

80.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.21

-0.08

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

63.34

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

63.34

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.36

KD Green Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,110

126.384,20,442.91-890.340.045,953.89574.68

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,036

315.3446,809.2128.690.02176.3642.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,321.6

36.5846,403.96394.150.661,068.7398.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

352.65

20.1827,541.91321.011.720,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

485.5

66.2315,828.4884.310.62696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KD Green Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

DILIP KUMAR GOENKA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

BINOD KUMAR GOENKA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Bothra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalen Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sajan Jain

Registered Office

B-99 Shop No 1 Ground Floor,

New Motinagar,

New Delhi - 110015

Tel: -

Website: http://www.unimodeoverseas.in

Email: unimodeoverseaslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

246 Sant Nagar,

East of Kailash, ISKON Temple Road,

New Delhi - 110065

Tel: 91-11-26292683

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: grievances@skylinerta.com

Summary

Manbro Industries Limited, formerly known as Unimode Overseas Limited was incorporated in April 1992 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Regis...
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Reports by KD Green Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

The KD Green Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KD Green Industries Ltd is ₹349.40 Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of KD Green Industries Ltd is 0 and 8.04 as of 26 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KD Green Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KD Green Industries Ltd is ₹52 and ₹60.99 as of 26 Aug ‘26
KD Green Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 10.48%.
The shareholding pattern of KD Green Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.36 %

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