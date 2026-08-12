Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 10 Aug 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. 12th August, 2026 at the Registered Office situated at 6th Floor, Sri Kamakhya Tower, Christian Basti, G S Road, Guwahati- 781005, Assam, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.08.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2026 4 Jun 2026

Inter alia to consider and approve the following business(es): - 1. To Consider and discuss the possibility and options of expanding the business activities of the company through strategic business acquisition and/or merger. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair, if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e, 9th June, 2026, decided to merge KD Green Industries Limited and KD Iron & Steel Private Limited, the companies having common promoters. The modalities of Merger including valuation/swap ratio, will be finalized after due diligence and consultation with professionals and subject to the regulatory and other approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.06.2026)

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 30th May 2026 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 6th Floor Sri Kamakhya Tower Christian Basti G S Road Guwahati- 781005 Assam Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. 30th May, 2026 at the Registered Office situated at Registered Office at 6th Floor, Sri Kamakhya Tower, Christian Basti, G S Road, Guwahati- 781005, Assam, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. had, inter-alia, considered and approved the attached business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2026)

Board Meeting 13 May 2026 13 May 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (7)) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. 13th May, 2026 at the Registered Office situated at 6th Floor, Sri Kamakhya Tower, Christian Basti, G S Road, Guwahati- 781005, Assam, which commenced at 4:00 pm and concluded around 4:30 pm, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 9th February 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board Meeting of the Company Is scheduled to be held on Friday 14th November 2025 at 5:00 PM. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit Un- audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 29 Aug 2025

Manbro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 3rd September 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company in its meeting held today has inter-alia, considered and approved the attached businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 28 Aug 2025