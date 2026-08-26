KD Green Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.8
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.41
-0.35
-0.59
-0.77
Net Worth
35.21
0.15
-0.09
-0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.47
0.15
-0.07
-0.27
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.22
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.86
0.1
-0.07
-0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
2.67
0.41
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.23
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-2.46
-0.07
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.08
-0.34
-0.41
-0.34
Cash
0.09
0.05
0
0.02
Total Assets
35.46
0.15
-0.07
-0.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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