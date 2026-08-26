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KD Green Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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60.23
(0.96%)
Aug 26, 2026|09:20:51 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.8

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.41

-0.35

-0.59

-0.77

Net Worth

35.21

0.15

-0.09

-0.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.26

0

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

35.47

0.15

-0.07

-0.27

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.22

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.86

0.1

-0.07

-0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

2.67

0.41

0.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.23

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-2.46

-0.07

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.08

-0.34

-0.41

-0.34

Cash

0.09

0.05

0

0.02

Total Assets

35.46

0.15

-0.07

-0.26

Manbro Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

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