AGM 29/09/2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company in its meeting held today has inter-alia, considered and approved the attached businesses. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we here submit Srutinisers Report along with e- Voting Results of the 33rd AGM of our Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)