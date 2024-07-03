KD Green Industries Ltd Summary

Manbro Industries Limited, formerly known as Unimode Overseas Limited was incorporated in April 1992 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of the Companies Delhi and Haryana, New Delhi. The Company is promoted by Rajiv Gupta and Halder Gupta. The Company attained its name to Manbro Industries Limited on September 8, 2023.



Company is presently working in the field of Manufacturing of Iron & Steel products, including GFRP rebar and byproducts and to produce and deal in eco-friendly building materials such as AAC blocks, cement, and related products and to establish and operate manufacturing facilities, quarries, and distribution networks. The Company started the commercial business in Dec 92 through export of Leather Garments by setting up Pre and Post fabrication facilities at Tuglakabad, New Delhi. The fabrication of the Leather Garments is got done from outside agencies on job work basis.



During the year 1995-96 the company incurred a loss of Rs 1.55 crores. Sharp increase in finished leather prices, changes in government policy with respect to opening the export of finished leather which was banned for years together and unexpected global recession in leather & leather products are the main reasons attributing to this loss. However during the year the company is in process of tapping new markets such as France, Switzerland and other European Countries.Empowered by their ultra-modern R&D department, Manbro Industries has been competent enough to improvise medicines with the current technological advancements.



In addition to this, it deployed a certified quality checking unit, where the Company examine all these products to assure that these are safe for consumption. The products processed by is delivered after complete inspection of the minute details, so that the superior quality products reaches at the customers end. Owing to all these factors, the Company was made the prime choice of customers spread across the globe.In 2024-25, Company altered its object to carry on the business of importer, exporter, traders, distributor, agents, broker, buyers, seller,dealers, retail traders and manufacturer of all kind of Food and Beverages such as snacks, dairy products, beverages, bakery items, and canned food, packed food, squashes, aerated water, mineral water, syrups, soft drinks, fruit drinks, milk and milk products, food products inter alia includes all categories of whole grains and pulses, rice, spices, organic, spice mixes, spice blends, freeze dried, curry powders/ mixtures, oleoresins, extracts, essential oils, spice in brine, pepper, cloves, turmeric, black pepper, cardamom, vegetables, herbs and other food items and carry on the business of canners, preservers, growers of fresh and/or preservable products of vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, medicines, drinks, mineral waters, fluids and other.