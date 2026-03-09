Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board has considered and approved the sub- division/ split of existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10 into 10 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each subject to the approval of members at the ensuing General Meeting. We hereby inform that the Shareholders have approved the sub- division/ split of existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid- up into 10 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid- up, and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company . (As per BSE announcement dated on :09.03.2026) This is with reference to our letter dated February 09, 2026, wherein, we had informed about the recommendation of the Board of Directors on the following, subject to the approval of the shareholders: a) Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of ? 10/- each fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up; and Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.03.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Manbro Industries Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MANBRO INDUSTRIES LTD (512595) RECORD DATE 25/03/2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/03/2026 DR-847/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE348N01034 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/03/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.03.2026) In Continuation to the Exchange NoOce No. 20260313-29 dated March 13, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MANBRO INDUSTRIES LTD (512595) New ISIN No. INE348N01042 Remarks Sub-Division of the Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/. The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-03-2026 (DR- 847/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.03.2026)