The Board of Directors of the Company have decided to hold an EGM of the Company on Monday, 9th March, 2026 at 11:30 A.M. through video conferencing (VS)/ other audio- visual means (OAVM). We hereby inform that the Board has decided to convene EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 9th March, 2026 through VC/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the EGM of the Company held today via VC/ OAVM to transact the Special Business as stated in the Notice of the EGM. We hereby inform that the Shareholders have approved in the EGM, to Change the Name of the Company and consequent Alteration of the Clause I of the Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company from current name Manbro Industries Limited to KD Green Industries Limited. (As per BSE announcement dated on :09.03.2026) The remote e-Voting and e-Voting process concluded on the Monday, 9th March, 2026, at 12:30 P.M. (IST), post which the Scrutinizer appointed, Ms. Ritika Wasson , Practicing Company Secretary, has submitted the report on the results of the remote e-Voting and e-Voting on the 10th March, 2026. Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, we hereby inform that, the Members of the Company have duly passed the resolution(s) stated in the EGM Notice with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.03.2026)